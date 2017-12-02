Clip #
6299
Palestinian Journalist Nasser Al-Laham: The Jews Rule Washington, Just Like They Rule Tel Aviv
December 02, 2017
Intro:Dr. Nasser Al-Laham, Editor-in-Chief of the Palestinian Maan News Agency, said, in response to a question on Palestinian-American relations, that "it is like the difference between a black dog and a white dog. The Jews rule Washington, and the Jews rule Tel Aviv." His remarks appeared on Maan Network Online on December 2. ...
