Clip #
6024

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader: "Caesar" Trump Coming to the Region to Collect Poll Tax from Arab Leaders

May 14, 2017

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader: "Caesar" Trump Coming to the Region to Collect Poll Tax from Arab Leaders

Duration:
02:08
Source:
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)
DONATE
Show Details

Intro:

Ramadhan Abdallah Shalah, Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, called U.S. President Trump's upcoming trip to the Middle East an "unprecedented carnival fair" and said that "the Caesar of the new Rome is coming to collect the jizya poll tax from some of the Arabs and Muslims - hundreds of billions of dollars, the payment for the U.S. arms deals." His address on May 15, marking Nakba Day, was broadcast by Al-Aqsa TV.     Ramadhan Abdallah Shalah: On this year's Nakba commemorati...

View Transcript Page

LATEST CLIPS

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader:
#6024 - Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader: "Caesar" Trump Coming to the Region to Collect Poll Tax from Arab...
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / May 14, 2017 - 02:08
Egyptian Cleric Salem Abdel Galil: The Jewish and Christian Faiths Are Corrupt
#6023 - Egyptian Cleric Salem Abdel Galil: The Jewish and Christian Faiths Are Corrupt
Mehwar TV (Egypt) / May 10, 2017 - 01:45
Cleric on Palestinian Authority TV: Jews Spread Corruption, Prostitution, and Drugs in the Arab World
#6022 - Cleric on Palestinian Authority TV: Jews Spread Corruption, Prostitution, and Drugs in the Arab World
Palestinian Authority TV / May 11, 2017 - 05:12
Palestinian Preacher in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address: Jihad Will Continue as Long as There Are Infidels Not Ruled by Islam
#6021 - Palestinian Preacher in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address: Jihad Will Continue as Long as There Are Infidels Not Ruled...
The Internet (Aqsa Call on YouTube) / May 8, 2017 - 03:08
Egyptian Human Rights Activist Demonstrates on Dolls How Men Harass Women, and Vice Versa
#6020 - Egyptian Human Rights Activist Demonstrates on Dolls How Men Harass Women, and Vice Versa
The Internet (Elsadek on YouTube) / April 26, 2017 - 01:23
Sheikh of Al-Azhar on Jewish-Muslim Animosity: The Jews Started It
#6019 - Sheikh of Al-Azhar on Jewish-Muslim Animosity: The Jews Started It
Channel 1 (Egypt) / May 4, 2017 - 03:21
Former Imam of Mecca's Great Mosque Adel Al-Kalbani: The Shiite Scholars Are Heretics;
#6018 - Former Imam of Mecca's Great Mosque Adel Al-Kalbani: The Shiite Scholars Are Heretics; "Salafi Seed...
MBC TV (Saudi Arabia) / June 30, 2016 - 03:29
Osama Bin Laden's Son Hamza Calls For 'Martyrdom ‎Seekers' In The West To Target Jewish Interests, Americans, ‎NATO Member States, And Russia
#6017 - Osama Bin Laden's Son Hamza Calls For 'Martyrdom ‎Seekers' In The West To Target Jewish...
The Internet (Al-Sahab Media) / May 12, 2017 - 10:16
Fatah Official Abbas Zaki to Palestinian Officers: You Shall Liberate Jerusalem and Rule the World; Israelis Are Donkeys; ISIS Should Have Attacked in Israel
#6016 - Fatah Official Abbas Zaki to Palestinian Officers: You Shall Liberate Jerusalem and Rule the World; Israelis...
The Internet (Istiqlal University on YouTube) / March 20, 2017 - 03:24
Kuwaiti Journalist: No
#6015 - Kuwaiti Journalist: No "Essence of Freedom" in Islam; the Brainwashed Islamic Peoples Are Time Bombs
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / April 24, 2017 - 04:02
Russian TV News Item On Rothschild Family Uses Nazi Footage
#6014 - Russian TV News Item On Rothschild Family Uses Nazi Footage
Channel 1 (Russia) / April 1, 2017 - 05:22
Copenhagen Friday Sermon: Preacher Cites Antisemitic Hadith, Says: Soon Caliphate Will Uproot Colonialist, Crusader Jewish Entity
#6013 - Copenhagen Friday Sermon: Preacher Cites Antisemitic Hadith, Says: Soon Caliphate Will Uproot Colonialist,...
The Internet (Al-Faruq Mosque on YouTube) / March 30, 2017 - 01:22
Egyptian-Canadian Academic Mamdouh Shoukri: Too Much Religion in Egypt's Education System
#6012 - Egyptian-Canadian Academic Mamdouh Shoukri: Too Much Religion in Egypt's Education System
DMC TV (Egypt) / April 19, 2017 - 02:28
TV Report on Female Yazidi Fighters: We Are Not Afraid, It Is Our Duty to Liberate Our Land
#6011 - TV Report on Female Yazidi Fighters: We Are Not Afraid, It Is Our Duty to Liberate Our Land
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / March 29, 2017 - 03:35
Preacher at Al-Aqsa Mosque Calls to Annihilate the Jews, Destroy the Palestinian Authority and Arab Rulers
#6010 - Preacher at Al-Aqsa Mosque Calls to Annihilate the Jews, Destroy the Palestinian Authority and Arab Rulers
The Internet (Aqsa Call on YouTube) / May 4, 2017 - 02:05
Iranian Defense Minister: If Saudi Arabia Does Anything Stupid, No Place in the Kingdom Will Remain Intact Except Mecca and Medina
#6009 - Iranian Defense Minister: If Saudi Arabia Does Anything Stupid, No Place in the Kingdom Will Remain Intact...
Al-Manar TV (Lebanon) / May 6, 2017 - 04:11
BDS Co-Founder Omar Barghouti: Why Would It Be Bad If the Right of Return Ends Israel’s Supremacist Order?
#6008 - BDS Co-Founder Omar Barghouti: Why Would It Be Bad If the Right of Return Ends Israel’s Supremacist Order?
The Internet ( The Jerusalem Fund & Palestine Center on YouTube) / April 26, 2017 - 03:17
Hamas's Fathi Hammad to Mahmoud Abbas: Leave! You Are Not Our President. We Shall Continue to Wage Jihad
#6007 - Hamas's Fathi Hammad to Mahmoud Abbas: Leave! You Are Not Our President. We Shall Continue to Wage Jihad
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / April 28, 2017 - 03:06
Military-Style Performance by Gaza Kindergarten Children
#6006 - Military-Style Performance by Gaza Kindergarten Children
The Internet (Zahrat Al-Madayen on Facebook and YouTube) / November 27, 2016 - 02:09
Palestinian MP Jamal Hweil Brandishes Weapon in Jenin: Save Every Noble Bullet for the Occupation
#6005 - Palestinian MP Jamal Hweil Brandishes Weapon in Jenin: Save Every Noble Bullet for the Occupation
The Internet ("Lovers of Martyred Leader Abu Ammar" on Facebook) / April 26, 2017 - 02:25
Head of BDS South Africa during Visit to Berlin: Apartheid
#6004 - Head of BDS South Africa during Visit to Berlin: Apartheid "Sunday School Picnic" Compared to...
The Internet / December 29, 2016 - 02:31
Saudi Deputy Crown Prince: The War Will Be Waged in Iran, Not Saudi Arabia; No to Direct Dialogue with Iran
#6003 - Saudi Deputy Crown Prince: The War Will Be Waged in Iran, Not Saudi Arabia; No to Direct Dialogue with Iran
Channel 1 (Saudi Arabia) / April 30, 2017 - 06:21
Jordanian TV Series on
#6002 - Jordanian TV Series on "Protocols of Elders of Zion": The Abhorred, Treacherous Jews Are the World’...
Prime TV (Jordan) / April 1, 2017 - 05:41
South African BDS Activist: Mossad Spies on BDS movement, Sheldon Adelson Raising Money to Fight It
#6001 - South African BDS Activist: Mossad Spies on BDS movement, Sheldon Adelson Raising Money to Fight It
Deen TV (South Africa) / January 18, 2017 - 01:13
Bahraini Intellectual Dhiyaa Al-Musawi Calls for Secularism, Separation of Religion and State: We Are in Need of a Cultural Revolution
#6000 - Bahraini Intellectual Dhiyaa Al-Musawi Calls for Secularism, Separation of Religion and State: We Are in Need...
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) / April 28, 2017 - 09:01
Following Church Bombings, Egyptian Researcher Ahmad Abdou Maher Slams Al-Azhar Teachings: Vile Deformed Jurisprudence
#5999 - Following Church Bombings, Egyptian Researcher Ahmad Abdou Maher Slams Al-Azhar Teachings: Vile Deformed...
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / April 12, 2017 - 06:56
ISIS Members Display U.S. Drone in Syria: We Shall Invade You in Rome, Capture Your Women, Slaughter You
#5998 - ISIS Members Display U.S. Drone in Syria: We Shall Invade You in Rome, Capture Your Women, Slaughter You
The Internet (A'amaq Media (ISIS)) / April 24, 2017 - 00:36
Kuwaiti Cleric Othman Al-Khamis: When a Slave-Girl Gets Married, Her Owner Must Stop Having Sex with Her
#5997 - Kuwaiti Cleric Othman Al-Khamis: When a Slave-Girl Gets Married, Her Owner Must Stop Having Sex with Her
The Internet (Othman Al-Khamis on YouTube) / April 17, 2017 - 02:21
ISIS Threatens Khamenei, Calls on Iranian Sunnis to Wage Jihad; Warning: Graphic Footage
#5996 - ISIS Threatens Khamenei, Calls on Iranian Sunnis to Wage Jihad; Warning: Graphic Footage
The Internet / March 25, 2017 - 04:01
Russian MP: Wipe Our Streets Clean of LGBTs and Liberals, Send Drug Addicts to
#5995 - Russian MP: Wipe Our Streets Clean of LGBTs and Liberals, Send Drug Addicts to "Medical Labor Camps"
Rain TV (Russia) / April 12, 2017 - 03:49
MORE CLIPS