Moroccan Actress Loubna Abidar: "We, Arab and Muslims, Are Afraid of The Truth about Us; We Refuse to Look in the Mirror."

Intro:

Moroccan-born actress Loubna Abidar talked about the problems she faced after playing a prostitute in the film "Much Loved." Abidar said that after the film came out in 2015, her surname became synonymous with the word "whore" in Moroccan society. Speaking on France24 TV on December 30, she talked about the problems faced by women and about social hypocrisy in the Arab world. Abidar received death threats following her role in the film, which was banned in Morocco, and she left the country for F...

