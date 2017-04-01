Clip #
5980
MEMRI VP Ambassador Alberto Fernandez: Crisis in Arab World Due to Local Reasons, Not Foreign Interference
April 01, 2017
Intro:MEMRI Vice President Ambassador Alberto Fernandez fended off Egyptian TV host Ahmed Moussa's allegations that the U.S. was responsible for the rise of terrorist organizations like Al-Qaeda and ISIS. The ideology of Jihadi Salafism is local, Ambassador Fernandez said. "Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across the Arab world. Were all these people spies and agents of America?" The interview aired on Sada El-Balad TV on April 1, 2017. ...
