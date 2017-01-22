Liberal Saudi Author Turki Al-Hamad: Our Society Has Been Hijacked, but Liberalism Will Prevail

Show Details

Saudi author Turki Al-Hamad expressed optimism about the possibility of change in Saudi society, saying that even though "our society has been hijacked" and "unimaginable things have been done to it," he believed that "a viable ideology will prevail, even if it takes time." Speaking in an interview on Rotana Khalijiyya TV on January 22, Al-Hamad said: "We are sowing the seeds. Perhaps the soil is not ready right now, and perhaps it won't rain this season, but when the chance arises, these seeds ...

