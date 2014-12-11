Former Lebanese President Émile Lahoud Reveals Recounts How the Right of Return Was Forced into the Saudi Peace Plan in the 2002 Arab Summit (Archival)

Show Details

Intro:

Former Lebanese President Émile Lahoud revealed behind-the-scenes negotiations in the 2002 Arab summit. The original initiative of Prince Abdullah, brought to the Arab summit, did not include the Right of Return, and it was added at the summit meeting due to pressure by Lahoud himself and several other Arab delegations, thus turning the Saudi Peace Plan into what is known today as the Arab Peace Plan. Lahoud was speaking in an interview on the Lebanese OTV channel on December 11, 2014. ...

