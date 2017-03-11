Jordanian MPs Celebrate Release of "Hero" Ahmad Daqamseh

Show Details

This compilation includes the response of several Jordanian MPs to the release from prison of former soldier Ahmad Daqamseh, who served a 20-year term for the murder of seven Israeli schoolgirls. MP Khalil Attiya, speaking in the Jordanian parliament on March 12, the day of Daqamseh’s release, held a photograph of the killer above his head, calling him a “hero,” and MPs Dima Tahboub, Saleh Al-Armouti, and Najah Al-Azzeh all praised him and congratulated the country upon his release. ...

