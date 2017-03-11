Clip #
5941
Jordanian MPs Celebrate Release of "Hero" Ahmad Daqamseh
March 11, 2017
Intro:This compilation includes the response of several Jordanian MPs to the release from prison of former soldier Ahmad Daqamseh, who served a 20-year term for the murder of seven Israeli schoolgirls. MP Khalil Attiya, speaking in the Jordanian parliament on March 12, the day of Daqamseh’s release, held a photograph of the killer above his head, calling him a “hero,” and MPs Dima Tahboub, Saleh Al-Armouti, and Najah Al-Azzeh all praised him and congratulated the country upon his release. ...
