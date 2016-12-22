Jordanian Cleric in Montreal Friday Sermon: On Judgment Day, the Trees and the Stones Will Call on Muslims to Kill the Jews

Show Details

Intro:

In a Friday sermon delivered at Dar Al-Arkam Mosque in Montreal, Canada, Jordanian cleric Sheikh Muhammad Bin Musa Aal Nasr cited an antisemitic hadith, according to which, on Judgment Day, the Trees and the Stones Will Call on Muslims to Kill the Jews. The sermon was delivered on December 23, 2016, and was posted on the Mosque's YouTube page. ...

View Transcript Page