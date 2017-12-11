Islamic Jihad Women Fighters March in Gaza to Protest Trump's Jerusalem Declaration: We Will Strike Tel Aviv

Show Details

Women fighters of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, marched in protest against the Trump's declaration that Jerusalem is Israel's capital. With masked faces and bearing weapons, they vowed to continue the Intifada and proclaimed: "We will strike Tel Aviv" and "Millions of martyrs march toward Jerusalem." Footage of the march was posted on the Internet by the Lebanese U-News on December 11.

