Show Details

Intro:

ISIS incites to terror attacks against churches, Christians in the West during holiday season, in first-ever video from Somalia (warning: graphic). Narrator: "Oh monotheists, a new opportunity has come your way: The hunting season is upon us. Prepare to hunt the Crusaders while they are drunk, celebrating the birthday of whom they falsely claim to be their God. They spend days in drunkenness and prostitution. Choose a high-profile target and attack it: a party, a club, or one of their gathering

...

View Transcript Page