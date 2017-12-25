Clip #
6337
ISIS Incites to Terror Attacks against Churches, Christians in the West during Holiday Season, in First-Ever Video from Somalia (Warning: Graphic)
December 25, 2017
Intro:ISIS incites to terror attacks against churches, Christians in the West during holiday season, in first-ever video from Somalia (warning: graphic). Narrator: "Oh monotheists, a new opportunity has come your way: The hunting season is upon us. Prepare to hunt the Crusaders while they are drunk, celebrating the birthday of whom they falsely claim to be their God. They spend days in drunkenness and prostitution. Choose a high-profile target and attack it: a party, a club, or one of their gathering...
LATEST CLIPS
#6496 - Chilean Senator Alejandro Navarro: The Return to Palestine Is Possible and Necessary Right Now - Not Tomorrow
The Internet (Global Campaign to Return to Palestine on YouTube) / March 13, 2018 - 02:14
#6495 - Iranian Army Chief-of-Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi: We Will Crush the Murderous America, Put an End to the...
Tasnim News Agency (Iran) / March 24, 2018 - 01:12
#6494 - Fmr. Saudi Intelligence Chief Prince Turki Al-Faisal: Iran, Not Trump, Causing Trouble in the Region; Russian...
Russia Today TV (Russia) / March 26, 2018 - 03:23
#6493 - Cape Town Imam Riyaad Fataar Calls on All Muslims, Free People Worldwide to Support Jihad in Palestine
The Internet (YouTube channel of Masjid Al Furqaan Cape Town) / March 16, 2018 - 03:48
#6492 - French-Tunisian Lawyer Majid Bouden Calls to Separate Religion from State: Terrorism Is the Outcome of...
Monte Carlo Doualiya Radio / March 23, 2018 - 02:22
#6491 - ISIS-Affiliated Jaysh Khalid Bin Al-Walid in Southern Syria Presents Its School in the Yarmouk Basin
The Internet / March 21, 2018 - 04:23
#6490 - Russia Today TV Report on International Women's Day Celebrations by Russian Women Living in Gaza
Russia Today TV (Russia) / March 10, 2018 - 02:35
#6489 - Russian Politician Evgeniy Tarlo: The West – Intellectual Degenerates, Moral Perverts; We Need to Lead the...
March 16, 2018 - 01:12
#6488 - Jordanian Sociologist Muhammad Ayasrah: The Jews Are the Founders of Racism and Their History Is Full of...
Prime TV (Jordan) / March 5, 2018 - 01:41
#6487 - Virginia Imam Abolfazl Nahidian: Israel Carried Out 9/11, the CIA Is Working to Divide the People - Archival
The Internet (Manassas Mosque on YouTube) / September 19, 2010 - 04:18
#6486 - Jordanian TV Host Dr. Bakr Al-Abadi: Israel Released Norwegian Rats Carrying Bubonic Plague in Egypt,...
Prime TV (Jordan) / March 13, 2018 - 02:54
#6485 - Former Indian Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar: Long Live the Intifada! The Martyrs Are Immortal!
The Internet (YouTube account of The Global Campaign to Return to Palestine) / March 13, 2018 - 01:47
The Internet (Al-Sahab) / March 20, 2018 - 02:39
#6483 - Muslim Center of Middlesex County, NJ Hosts Pro-BDS Event; Speakers Encourage Boycotting J Street, American...
The Internet (MCMCNJORG on YouTube) / February 2, 2018 - 08:25
#6482 - Egyptian Historian Bassam El Shammaa to Palestine TV: Jews Carried Out "Counter Holocaust,"...
Palestinian Authority TV / March 15, 2018 - 04:51
#6481 - Iranian MP Javad Karimi-Ghadousi Reveals that President Rouhani Had Opposed Transferring Budget to IRGC
March 12, 2018 - 02:40
Alghad (UAE/Egypt) / February 13, 2018 - 02:33
#6479 - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Calls U.S. Ambassador to Israel “Son of a Dog,” Accuses Hamas of Attempt...
Palestinian Authority TV / March 19, 2018 - 04:59
#6478 - TV Report on Hamas Tunnel-Digging Unit in Gaza: Resistance Courses Like Blood Through Their Veins
Al-Quds TV (Lebanon) / March 17, 2018 - 02:39
#6477 - Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad Visiting Soldiers in East Ghouta: Every Terrorist You Kill Changes the World...
The Internet (The Syrian News Agency) / March 18, 2018 - 04:06
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / March 13, 2018 - 01:56
#6475 - Houston Friday Sermon by Imam Ghulam Hurr Shabbiri: Israel Causing a Holocaust in Gaza; Netanyahu One of the...
The Internet (Islamic Education Center of Houston on YouTube) / July 18, 2014 - 04:30
#6474 - Lebanese Cleric Sheikh Muhammad Abu Al-Qat' in Antisemitic Friday Sermon: All the World's Wars,...
The Internet / December 22, 2017 - 04:01
#6473 - NJ Imam Mohamed Moussa: We Have Started a Workshop Training U.S. Imams How to Avoid Incitement and Hate Speech
The Internet (NHIEC on YouTube) / February 2, 2018 - 08:25
Channel 1 (Russia) / March 8, 2018 - 01:57
#6471 - Hizbullah Deputy Sec.-Gen. Sheikh Naim Qassem Receives a "Symbolic Gift from the Jewish People,"...
Al-Manar TV (Lebanon) / March 13, 2018 - 06:03
#6470 - Shiite Iraqi Scholar Jawad Al-Khoei: ISIS Violence Is Rooted in Islam; Christians Were the Owners of This...
BBC Arabic (The UK) / March 5, 2018 - 01:55
#6469 - Iranian Official Hassan Rahimpour Azghadi: The West Is Trying to Prevent Iraq from Becoming the Leader of the...
IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran) / March 2, 2018 - 02:43
#6468 - Iraqi TV Host Anwar Al-Hamadani: We Must Apologize to the Jews Driven Out of Iraq, Restore the Property of...
Al-Fallujah TV (Iraq) / February 23, 2018 - 07:37
#6467 - Algerian MP Naima Salhi Opposes Return of Jews to Algeria: A "Hellish Plan" to Establish a New...
Echorouk TV (Algeria) / March 6, 2018 - 01:59