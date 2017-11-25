IRGC Deputy Commander General Hossein Salami Threatens Europe: We Will Extend the Range of Our Missiles to Wherever We Feel Threatened

Show Details

In a November 25 interview on Iran TV's Channel 1, IRGC Deputy Commander General Hossein Salami said that "until now, we felt that Europe did not pose a threat to us, so we did not plan the range of our missiles to reach Europe, even though we can." He warned that "we will extend the range of our missiles to wherever we feel threatened." Salami's comments were made against the backdrop of French President Macron's statement about the need to deal with Iran's missile project.

