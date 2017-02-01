Clip #
5875
Iraqi Shiite Militia Leader Al-Khafaji: I Like Trump, He Reveals the True Racist Face of America
February 01, 2017
Intro:Iraqi Shiite militia leader Aws Al-Khafaji, Secretary-General of the Abu Fadhl Al-Abbas Brigades, said that he "liked Trump's personality" because unlike previous presidents, who "would cover the face of the U.S. administration with makeup," Trump reveals the true face of America, which "supports terrorism and is against liberties and Islam" and "wants to suck all the oil from this region." Speaking on the Iraqi Ishraq TV channel on January 31, Al-Khafaji further said that the Iraqi government s...
LATEST CLIPS
#5875 - Iraqi Shiite Militia Leader Al-Khafaji: I Like Trump, He Reveals the True Racist Face of America
Al-Eshraq TV (Iraq) / February 1, 2017 - 02:12
#5874 - Iranian Reformist Professor Sadegh Zibakalam: The Original Human Rights Goals of the Islamic Revolution Have...
The Internet (Iranian Culture Ministry's YouTube Channel) / November 19, 2016 - 02:13
#5873 - Liberal Saudi Author Turki Al-Hamad: Our Society Has Been Hijacked, but Liberalism Will Prevail
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) / January 22, 2017 - 02:28
#5872 - Senior Pakistani Cleric Maulana Tahir Ashrafi: A Million Muslims Ready to Defend Saudi Arabia against Iran;...
MBC TV (Saudi Arabia) / January 26, 2017 - 03:31
#5871 - Yemeni TV Channel's Anti-Terrorism Sketch Exhorts Potential Terrorists to Have a Change of Heart
Rushd TV (Yemen) / January 24, 2017 - 03:49
Russia 1 / January 28, 2017 - 03:43
#5869 - Washington D.C. Imam Abdul Alim Musa Likens Trump to Hitler, States: "America Has Never Been Great"
The Internet (As-Sabiqun on YouTube) / January 24, 2017 - 01:21
#5868 - Iraqi Shiite Leader Muqtada Al-Sadr: Iraqi Militias Must Not Get Involved in Wars outside Iraq; Iraqi Army,...
NRT TV (Iraqi Kurdistan) / January 18, 2017 - 05:20
#5867 - Top Hamas Official Osama Hamdan Denies Amnesty International Torture Allegations, Says: We Will Accept a...
Al-Jazeera International (Qatar) / January 27, 2017 - 06:03
#5866 - Chief Negotiator for Aleppo Opposition Factions Reveals Disagreements between Russia and Iran against...
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / December 31, 2016 - 04:48
#5865 - Fmr. Jordanian FM Marwan Al-Muasher: We Must Vanquish Terror Groups Ideologically, Not Just Militarily
Sky News Arabia (U.K./Abu Dhabi) / January 12, 2017 - 05:39
#5864 - Fatah "Shabiba" Student Movement at Birzeit University Marks Fatah's 52nd Anniversary with a...
The Internet (The Birzeit University Shabiba on Facebook) / December 31, 2016 - 01:28
#5863 - Iranian Nuclear Chief Salehi: There Will Be No Changes to the Nuclear Deal; U.S. Has Not Fulfilled Its...
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / January 22, 2017 - 05:36
#5862 - Senior Russian TV Host: Next to Melania, Michelle Looked Like a Housekeeper Who Had Just Taken Off Her Apron
Russia 1 / January 21, 2017 - 01:14
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / January 10, 2017 - 03:10
The Internet / January 23, 2017 - 01:26
#5859 - Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki Threatens Legal Action against Britain If It Continues to Ignore...
Palestinian Authority TV / January 18, 2017 - 02:23
The Internet (Syrian Democratic Forces on the Internet) / January 18, 2017 - 02:02
#5857 - Former Iraqi VP Tareq Al-Hashimi: Militias Loyal to Iran Are Eroding the Capabilities and Reputation of the...
4Shbab_TV (Saudi Arabia) / December 30, 2016 - 03:01
#5856 - Jordanian Chief Justice Ahmad Hilayel Submits Resignation after Calling upon Gulf States to "Save Jordan...
Jordanian TV / January 19, 2017 - 04:50
#5855 - Fatah Central Committee Member Jibril Rajoub: Trump a "Lunatic" and a "Fascist"; His Plan...
Palestinian Authority TV / January 17, 2017 - 01:25
#5854 - Palestinian Cleric Sameeh Hajaj Explains Wife-Beating in Islam: Not on the Face, No More than 10 Blows, Avoid...
Palestinian Authority TV / November 23, 2016 - 03:02
#5853 - Hamas-Affiliated Scholar Bassam Jarrar: The Jews Played a Role in the Economic Collapses of Germany in the...
The Internet (A YouTube accound dedicated to Jarrar's lectures) / December 20, 2016 - 05:03
Al-Masirah TV (Yemen) / January 16, 2017 - 01:52
#5851 - Egyptian Scholar Dr. Yahya Ismail: Jews' Suffering at the Hands of the Nazis Highlights the Tolerance of...
Egypt Ch.2 / December 2, 2016 - 03:00
#5850 - Russian President Putin: Our Prostitutes Are the Best in the World, But I Doubt Trump Took the Bait
The Internet (The Kremlin Website) / January 17, 2017 - 02:32
#5849 - Egyptian Intellectual Dr. Khaled Montaser: Islamic Extremism Does Not Stem from Poverty or Ignorance; Our...
Al-Nahar TV (Egypt) / January 11, 2017 - 03:09
#5848 - Jordanian Businessman Talal Abu Ghazaleh: MEMRI Considers Me Antisemitic Because I Want to Cleanse Palestine...
BBC Arabic (The UK) / January 9, 2017 - 01:46
#5847 - Former Iraqi VP Tariq Al-Hashimi: Iran Carried Out the 2006 Bombing of the Al-Askari Mosque in Samarra
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / January 5, 2017 - 00:57
#5846 - Gaza Friday Sermon by Hamas MP Marwan Abu Ras: The Jews Recruit Prostitutes, Girls with AIDS, to Lure Arabs...
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / January 5, 2017 - 05:25