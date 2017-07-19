Tribal Protest in Jordan following Conviction of Soldier for Murdering Three U.S. Green Berets

Show Details

Demonstrations broke out in Jordan following the July 17 conviction of Sgt. Maarek Abu Tayeh of the murder of three U.S. soldiers last November at the Prince Faisal Air Base. Abu Tayeh was sentenced to life in prison by a Jordanian military court, although members of his Howeitat tribe told online Jordanian outlets that the clash was between the U.S. soldiers and members of the Free Syrian Army they were training. ...

