Holocaust Denial by Egyptian TV Host: It Is the "Greatest Lie in History"; Gas Chambers Were Used to Disinfect Clothes

Intro:

Speaking on the Egyptian Alhadath Alyoum TV channel on January 27, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, TV host Ahmad Suleiman called the Holocaust "the greatest lie in history" and "that nonsense story invented by the Jews" for extortion purposes. He further said that Britain and the U.S. spread rumors about the extent of the Nazi massacres and about the annihilation of East European Jewry to serve their own economic and political interests.

