Clip #
5953
Hizbullah Sec.-Gen. Nasrallah Warns against Legalization of Gay Marriage in Lebanon, Defends "Early Marriage"
March 17, 2017
Intro:Hizbullah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah took a stand against efforts to legalize same-sex marriage in Lebanon, saying that homosexuality "defies logic, human nature, and the human mind." In his address, delivered on March 18, the "Muslim Women's Day," and broadcast on Al-Manar TV, Nasrallah criticized the "culture of opposition to early marriage," saying that proponents of this culture were "unknowingly serving Satan and the devils." "The response should be the spreading of the culture of ...
LATEST CLIPS
#5953 - Hizbullah Sec.-Gen. Nasrallah Warns against Legalization of Gay Marriage in Lebanon, Defends "Early...
Al-Manar TV (Lebanon) / March 17, 2017 - 02:29
#5952 - Libyan Cleric Dr. Wanis Al-Mabrouk: The Shari'a Permits a Muslim to Love a Jew or a Christian
4Shbab_TV (Saudi Arabia) / March 2, 2017 - 01:33
#5951 - Released Hamas Terrorist Ahlam Tamimi Recounts Her Role in Terror Attacks in Jerusalem in the Early 2000s (...
Iqra TV (Saudi Arabia) / - 04:15
#5950 - Palestinian Cleric Khaled Al-Maghrabi in Al-Aqsa Mosque Lecture: The Simpsons Predicted Rise of Trump; 911 -...
The Internet (YouTube account dedicated to Al-Aqsa Mosque addresses) / March 8, 2017 - 05:29
#5949 - Sudanese Imam Responds to Call for Normalization of Ties with Israel: Muslims' Enmity towards the...
The Internet (Al-Hadaya Al-Islamiya Network on YouTube) / February 15, 2017 - 03:53
#5948 - Member of Daqamseh's Legal Defense Team: He Suffered Psychological Pressure because Israelis Would Have...
Alordon Alyoom TV (Jordan) / March 10, 2017 - 00:55
Press TV (Iran) / March 10, 2017 - 02:22
#5946 - Hamas Official Mahmoud Al-Zahhar: The Quran Tells Us to Drive the Jews Out of Palestine in Its Entirety
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / March 6, 2017 - 02:25
#5945 - (Warning: Graphic) Dozens Of Uyghur Fighters In ISIS Video Vow To Conquer U.S. China, And Russia
The Internet / February 25, 2017 - 06:33
#5944 - Jordanian Journalist: Our Celebration of Daqamseh’s Release a Serious Problem in Our Understanding of Heroism
The Internet (Hayat FM Radio (Jordan)) / March 11, 2017 - 01:14
#5943 - Iraqi Hizbullah Spokesman Jaafar Al-Husseini: We Have Been Preparing for Months for Battle against the...
Al-Itijah TV (Iraq) / March 5, 2017 - 04:01
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / March 10, 2017 - 01:05
Roya TV (Jordan) / March 10, 2017 - 01:36
The Internet (Posted on Youtube and Twitter) / March 11, 2017 - 01:24
#5938 - Former Jordanian Soldier Ahmad Daqamseh, Murderer of Seven Israeli Schoolgirls, upon Release: Israelis Are...
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / March 10, 2017 - 00:48
#5937 - Christian Iraqi Militia Leader Ryan Chaldean: If Not For Iran, ISIS Would Be in Baghdad by Now; Saudi Arabia...
February 26, 2017 - 03:55
#5936 - Egyptian Cleric Essam Elruby: It is True That Allah Turned Some of the Israelites into Apes and Pigs
Al-Hayat (Egypt) / February 22, 2017 - 01:09
Sada Al-Balad (Egypt) / February 16, 2017 - 03:00
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / February 8, 2017 - 09:18
Russia 1 / February 28, 2017 - 01:53
#5932 - Retired Egyptian Intelligence Officer Gen. Nagy Shahoud Reveals Scheme: Jewish Women Marry Bedouin Men; in...
LTC TV (Egypt) / February 27, 2017 - 01:57
Russia 1 / March 4, 2017 - 01:33
#5930 - Syrian Revolution Command Council Spokesman: The Ceasefire an "Illusion", We Must Rekindle the...
Halab Today (Syrian Opposition) / February 14, 2017 - 02:00
#5929 - Egyptian Researcher Huda Darwish: Jewish Ideology Focuses on Control; ME Crisis Is the Implementation of an...
Egypt Ch.2 / February 2, 2017 - 02:28
#5928 - Egyptian Archaeologist Zahi Hawwas Sums Up Recent Celebrity Tours of the Pyramids: Will Smith Paid for...
Sada Al-Balad (Egypt) / March 4, 2017 - 00:54
#5927 - Berlin-Based Iraqi Musician Naseer Shamma: Germany Has Given More to the Refugees than Any Arab Country
BBC Arabic (The UK) / February 12, 2017 - 02:21
#5926 - Egyptian Theater Student Explains Refusal to Undergo FGM Despite Pressure: Your Body Is Your Own
DMC TV (Egypt) / February 10, 2017 - 03:08
The Internet (IRIB through YouTube) / March 3, 2017 - 01:29
#5924 - Gaza Media Production Company Incites West Bank Policemen to Carry Out Terror Attacks against Israelis
The Internet (Shehab Media on Twitter) / February 20, 2017 - 02:21
#5923 - Montreal Sheikh Sayyed Al-Ghitwai Calls in Friday Sermons for Allah to Annihilate Jews: Kill Them One By One...
The Internet (Alrahma Qanat on YouTube) / August 2, 2014 - 03:00