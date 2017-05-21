Hizb ut-Tahrir Address in Al-Aqsa Mosque: Allah's Enemy Trump Is Not Welcome Here

Show Details

Intro:

On May 21, during U.S. President Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, Palestinian cleric Nidhal Siam gave an address in the Al-Aqsa Mosque on behalf of Hizb ut-Tahrir. Calling Trump that "barbaric American infidel," Siam said that his Middle East visit was intended "to emphasize [American] hegemony over the lands of the Muslims,to plunder their resources... and to reinforce its war against Islam." The people of Palestine "curse him and anyone who supports him," he declared. ...

