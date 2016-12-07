Hamas Political Bureau Member Fathi Hammad: We Have a Real Army, Willing to Sell our Missiles to Arab Countries If They Use Them against the Jews

Show Details

Intro:

Hamas Political Bureau member and former interior minister Fathi Hammad said that Hamas has an army now and that it has become "the leading manufacturer of missiles among Arab countries." Hammad added that Hamas is prepared to sell its missiles to Arab countries, "so that they will launch them against the Jews, not for infighting among themselves." He was speaking on the Hamas-owned Al-Aqsa TV channel on December 8. Fathi Hammad: "Hamas has made a resolute decision to remain steadfast and wa...

