Clip #
6305

Hamas Leader Haniyeh Calls for New Intifada following Trump's "Declaration of War"

December 07, 2017

Hamas Leader Haniyeh Calls for New Intifada following Trump's "Declaration of War"

Duration:
06:13
Source:
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar)
DONATE
Show Details

Intro:

In a televised speech, Hamas Political Bureau Head Ismail Haniyeh said that U.S. President Trump's declaration recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital was a "declaration of war against our Palestinian people." Declaring the following day - December 8 - as a "day of rage," beginning the "Freedom to Jerusalem and the West Bank Intifada," Haniyeh said that all member and wings of Hamas were on "full readiness for any orders to confront this strategic threat to Jerusalem and the Palestinian cause....

View Transcript Page

LATEST CLIPS

Hamas Leader Haniyeh Calls for New Intifada following Trump's
#6305 - Hamas Leader Haniyeh Calls for New Intifada following Trump's "Declaration of War"
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / December 7, 2017 - 06:13
Hisham Abdallah, Egyptian TV Host on Muslim Brotherhood Channel, calls on Muslims to Rage, Set Jerusalem “on Fire” following Trump’s Declaration
#6304 - Hisham Abdallah, Egyptian TV Host on Muslim Brotherhood Channel, calls on Muslims to Rage, Set Jerusalem “on...
Echorouk TV (Algeria) / December 7, 2017 - 02:43
Palestinian Journalist Nasser Laham: Instead of Sending Palestinian Children to Die, Arabs Should Respond to Trump’s Declaration with Significant Diplomatic Means
#6303 - Palestinian Journalist Nasser Laham: Instead of Sending Palestinian Children to Die, Arabs Should Respond to...
The Internet (Maan TV on the Internet) / December 5, 2017 - 01:55
Kuwaiti Cleric Saalim At-Taweel: Jihad for the Sake of Allah Means Fighting the Infidels to Make Them Convert to Islam; Enslaving Infidels Is One of the Virtues of Islam
#6302 - Kuwaiti Cleric Saalim At-Taweel: Jihad for the Sake of Allah Means Fighting the Infidels to Make Them Convert...
The Internet (Sheikh At-Taweel on YouTube) / November 7, 2017 - 03:33
Former Jordanian Ambassador to Iran Sheikh Bassam Al-Amoush: Missiles Fired at Saudi Arabia Were Iranian; Hizbullah Is Slaughtering the Syrian People
#6301 - Former Jordanian Ambassador to Iran Sheikh Bassam Al-Amoush: Missiles Fired at Saudi Arabia Were Iranian;...
Roya TV (Jordan) / November 21, 2017 - 03:08
Warning: Viewer Discretion Advised. ISIS Video
#6300 - Warning: Viewer Discretion Advised. ISIS Video "Flames of War II" Presents New Narrative: Through...
The Internet (Al-Hayat Media) / November 29, 2017 - 03:31
Senior Palestinian Journalist Nasser Al-Laham: The Jews Rule Washington, Just Like They Rule Tel Aviv
#6299 - Senior Palestinian Journalist Nasser Al-Laham: The Jews Rule Washington, Just Like They Rule Tel Aviv
The Internet (Maan TV on the Internet) / December 2, 2017 - 00:50
Tunisian Parliamentary VP Abdelfattah Mourou Speaking in Virginia: The Islamic Nation Has Lost the Pillars of Civilization - Knowledge and Justice - and Is Afflicted with Favoritism, Injustice, and Bribery
#6298 - Tunisian Parliamentary VP Abdelfattah Mourou Speaking in Virginia: The Islamic Nation Has Lost the Pillars of...
The Internet (Dar Al-Hijrah on YouTube) / November 20, 2017 - 02:47
Amman Friday Sermon by Ahmad Shahrouri: Only the Sword Will Resolve the Struggle with the Zionists
#6297 - Amman Friday Sermon by Ahmad Shahrouri: Only the Sword Will Resolve the Struggle with the Zionists
The Internet (Dar Al-Hijrah on YouTube) / November 3, 2017 - 01:25
Qatar Friday Sermon: Imam Sultan Al-Hashmi Advises Women to Leave the Home Only When Necessary; Dolled Up Women Cause Sexual Harassment
#6296 - Qatar Friday Sermon: Imam Sultan Al-Hashmi Advises Women to Leave the Home Only When Necessary; Dolled Up...
The Internet (Dr. Al-Hashmi on YouTube) / November 10, 2017 - 02:42
Egypt TV Debate: Jews, Mossad behind Sinai Mosque Terror Attack; Muslims and Christians Are Killed, While Jews Remain Intact
#6295 - Egypt TV Debate: Jews, Mossad behind Sinai Mosque Terror Attack; Muslims and Christians Are Killed, While...
Dream 2 TV (Egypt) / November 26, 2017 - 02:15
Children on PA TV: The Jews Poisoned Arafat;
#6294 - Children on PA TV: The Jews Poisoned Arafat; "Millions of Martyrs March upon Jerusalem"
Palestinian Authority TV / November 17, 2017 - 01:50
Khalil Al-Hayyah, Hamas: Our Weapons Are Not Up for Discussion; We Will Move Them to the West Bank to Fight the Occupation
#6293 - Khalil Al-Hayyah, Hamas: Our Weapons Are Not Up for Discussion; We Will Move Them to the West Bank to Fight...
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / November 27, 2017 - 02:08
Kuwaiti TV Host Mohammad Al-Mulla to
#6292 - Kuwaiti TV Host Mohammad Al-Mulla to "Zoroastrians," Houthis, and Muslim Brotherhood: You Are a...
The Internet (Diwan Al-Mulla Internet TV Show) / November 5, 2017 - 01:19
Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani: Americans Are Cowards; Brought Diapers for Their Soldiers in Iraq
#6291 - Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani: Americans Are Cowards; Brought Diapers for Their Soldiers in Iraq
The Internet (Syrian Army's Allies' Operation Room Online) / November 26, 2017 - 01:23
Preacher Subhi Al-Yazji in Gaza Friday Sermon: Britain, France Leaders Should Be Sentenced to Death; Jihad against Jews Our Only Option
#6290 - Preacher Subhi Al-Yazji in Gaza Friday Sermon: Britain, France Leaders Should Be Sentenced to Death; Jihad...
The Internet (Palestine Ulema Association in Gaza on YouTube) / November 3, 2017 - 01:09
IRGC Deputy Commander General Hossein Salami Threatens Europe: We Will Extend the Range of Our Missiles to Wherever We Feel Threatened
#6289 - IRGC Deputy Commander General Hossein Salami Threatens Europe: We Will Extend the Range of Our Missiles to...
Channel 1 (Iran) / November 25, 2017 - 01:15
Syria-Based Egyptian Jihadist Ahmad Muhammad Al-Qa'qa' Advises Fathers Not to Prevent Sons from Waging Jihad: We Will All Die at Some Point
#6288 - Syria-Based Egyptian Jihadist Ahmad Muhammad Al-Qa'qa' Advises Fathers Not to Prevent Sons from...
The Internet (Al-Qa'qa' on Facebook) / November 6, 2017 - 01:57
Protesters in Tehran: Our Money Is Sent to Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria, While Our Men Steal and Our Women Sell Their Bodies out of Poverty
#6287 - Protesters in Tehran: Our Money Is Sent to Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria, While Our Men Steal and Our Women Sell...
The Internet (Bozorgmehr Sharafedin on Twitter) / November 20, 2017 - 00:58
Kuwaiti Researcher Dr. Fahd Al-Shelaimi: The Muslim Brotherhood Is a Terrorist Organization; Hizbullah Is a Greater Threat than Israel
#6286 - Kuwaiti Researcher Dr. Fahd Al-Shelaimi: The Muslim Brotherhood Is a Terrorist Organization; Hizbullah Is a...
The Internet (Diwan Al-Mulla Internet TV) / November 5, 2017 - 01:35
Palestinian Ambassador to the U.K. Manuel Hassassian: As a Student I Hit an Israeli for Claiming Felafel Was the National Food of the Jews
#6285 - Palestinian Ambassador to the U.K. Manuel Hassassian: As a Student I Hit an Israeli for Claiming Felafel Was...
Al-Quds TV (Lebanon) / October 25, 2017 -
Algerian Historian Dr. Nasser Al-Din Saidouni: Arab Society Remains Tribal, Therefore Cannot Achieve True Renaissance
#6284 - Algerian Historian Dr. Nasser Al-Din Saidouni: Arab Society Remains Tribal, Therefore Cannot Achieve True...
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / October 26, 2017 - 03:25
Kuwaiti Writer Abdullah Al-Hadlaq: Israel Is a Legitimate State, Not an Occupier; There Was No Palestine; I Support Israel-Gulf-U.S. Alliance to Annihilate Hizbullah
#6283 - Kuwaiti Writer Abdullah Al-Hadlaq: Israel Is a Legitimate State, Not an Occupier; There Was No Palestine; I...
Al-Rai TV (Kuwait) / November 19, 2017 - 06:24
South African Muslim Scholar Ahmed Deedat: I Hate the Jews, Americans; If I Had an Atom Bomb I'd Drop It on Israel in a Minute - Archival
#6282 - South African Muslim Scholar Ahmed Deedat: I Hate the Jews, Americans; If I Had an Atom Bomb I'd Drop It...
The Internet / August 4, 1991 - 08:57
Militants in an African Jihadi Group Active in the Congo Calls on Supporters to Come to
#6281 - Militants in an African Jihadi Group Active in the Congo Calls on Supporters to Come to "the Land of...
The Internet (Pro-ISIS Telegram channels) / October 16, 2017 - 01:44
Palestinian Expert on International Law Dr. Anis Qasim: Calls for Jews to Return to Arab Countries Are Naive; They Are Better Off in Israel
#6280 - Palestinian Expert on International Law Dr. Anis Qasim: Calls for Jews to Return to Arab Countries Are Naive...
Al-Quds TV (Lebanon) / November 3, 2017 - 02:27
Swiss Islamic Academic Tariq Ramadan on MEMRI: Look at the Deception and Lie!
#6279 - Swiss Islamic Academic Tariq Ramadan on MEMRI: Look at the Deception and Lie!
The Internet (Tariq Ramadan on YouTube) / July 3, 2017 - 03:59
Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri: Our First Priority Is to Attack America, Head of the
#6278 - Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri: Our First Priority Is to Attack America, Head of the "Satanic...
The Internet (Sahab Media on Telegram) / November 17, 2017 - 02:30
Saudi Commentators Advocate a Military Operation to Annihilate Hizbullah
#6277 - Saudi Commentators Advocate a Military Operation to Annihilate Hizbullah
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) / November 8, 2017 - 03:59
Palestinian Security Forces Spokesman Adnan Dumairi: Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Other Military Wings in Gaza Are Our Blood Brothers, Not Rivals
#6276 - Palestinian Security Forces Spokesman Adnan Dumairi: Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Other Military Wings in Gaza Are...
The Internet (Maan TV on the Internet) / November 11, 2017 - 02:16
MORE CLIPS