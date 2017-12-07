Hamas Leader Haniyeh Calls for New Intifada following Trump's "Declaration of War"

Show Details

In a televised speech, Hamas Political Bureau Head Ismail Haniyeh said that U.S. President Trump's declaration recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital was a "declaration of war against our Palestinian people." Declaring the following day - December 8 - as a "day of rage," beginning the "Freedom to Jerusalem and the West Bank Intifada," Haniyeh said that all member and wings of Hamas were on "full readiness for any orders to confront this strategic threat to Jerusalem and the Palestinian cause.

