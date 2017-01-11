Gaza Comedian Adel Mashoukhi Protesting against Hamas over the Electricity Crisis

Show Details

Gaza Comedian Adel Mashoukhi was arrested after staging an impromptu protest against Hamas over the backdrop of the electricity crisis in Gaza. Calling Hamas an "oppressive ruler," he said: "I want to become a martyr because of Hamas." No work, no food, no drinking water, and the border crossings are closed, he complained, but “electricity is where we draw the line! Mashoukhi concluded the video with shouts of "We want electricity!" Shortly after posting the video-clip on his Facebook page, he w...

