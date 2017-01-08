Egyptian MP and TV Host Sa'id Hassassin: Perpetrator of Jerusalem Truck Attack Is a Hero

Show Details

Intro:

Following the January 8 truck attack in Jerusalem, in which four soldiers were killed, Egyptian MP and TV host Sa'id Hassassin praised the perpetrator, Fadi al-Qanbar, saying: "By Allah, you're the man!" Speaking on his Al-Assema TV show, he exclaimed: "By God, he's a hero."Following the January 8 truck attack in Jerusalem, in which four soldiers were killed, Egyptian MP and TV host Sa'id Hassassin praised the perpetrator, Fadi al-Qanbar, saying: "By Allah, you're the man!" Speaking on his Al-As...

View Transcript Page