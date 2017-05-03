Clip #
6028
Egyptian Cleric: Jews Too Cowardly to Confront Perpetrators of the Holocaust
May 03, 2017
Intro:Egyptian cleric Dr. Muhammad Hesham Ragheb said that throughout history, the Jews have disavowed and betrayed their agreements, and that they "spread corruption, killings, and banishment upon [Muslim] land," although they are "too cowardly" to confront the people who perpetrated the Holocaust. He was speaking on Channel 9, a Muslims Brotherhood-affiliated TV station broadcasting from Turkey, on May 4. ...
LATEST CLIPS
Channel 9/Qanat TV (Turkey) / May 3, 2017 - 01:48
#6027 - ISIS Video Features American, Canadian, British, Russian, and Belgian Fighters Urging Muslims to Carry Out...
The Internet / May 17, 2017 - 09:47
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) / May 6, 2017 - 04:29
#6025 - AQAP Leader Qasim Al-Rimi Commends Orlando Night Club Shooter, Calls On Muslims Living In West To Target U.S...
The Internet (Al-Malahem Media) / May 6, 2017 - 04:52
#6024 - Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader: "Caesar" Trump Coming to the Region to Collect Poll Tax from Arab...
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / May 13, 2017 - 02:08
Mehwar TV (Egypt) / May 9, 2017 - 01:45
#6022 - Cleric on Palestinian Authority TV: Jews Spread Corruption, Prostitution, and Drugs in the Arab World
Palestinian Authority TV / May 11, 2017 - 05:12
#6021 - Palestinian Preacher in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address: Jihad Will Continue as Long as There Are Infidels Not Ruled...
The Internet (Aqsa Call on YouTube) / May 8, 2017 - 03:08
The Internet (Elsadek on YouTube) / April 25, 2017 - 01:23
Channel 1 (Egypt) / May 4, 2017 - 03:21
#6018 - Former Imam of Mecca's Great Mosque Adel Al-Kalbani: The Shiite Scholars Are Heretics; "Salafi Seed...
MBC TV (Saudi Arabia) / June 30, 2016 - 03:29
The Internet (Al-Sahab Media) / May 12, 2017 - 10:16
#6016 - Fatah Official Abbas Zaki to Palestinian Officers: You Shall Liberate Jerusalem and Rule the World; Israelis...
The Internet (Istiqlal University on YouTube) / March 20, 2017 - 03:24
#6015 - Kuwaiti Journalist: No "Essence of Freedom" in Islam; the Brainwashed Islamic Peoples Are Time Bombs
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / April 24, 2017 - 04:02
Channel 1 (Russia) / April 1, 2017 - 05:22
#6013 - Copenhagen Friday Sermon: Preacher Cites Antisemitic Hadith, Says: Soon Caliphate Will Uproot Colonialist,...
The Internet (Al-Faruq Mosque on YouTube) / March 30, 2017 - 01:22
DMC TV (Egypt) / April 19, 2017 - 02:28
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / March 29, 2017 - 03:35
#6010 - Preacher at Al-Aqsa Mosque Calls to Annihilate the Jews, Destroy the Palestinian Authority and Arab Rulers
The Internet (Aqsa Call on YouTube) / May 4, 2017 - 02:05
#6009 - Iranian Defense Minister: If Saudi Arabia Does Anything Stupid, No Place in the Kingdom Will Remain Intact...
Al-Manar TV (Lebanon) / May 6, 2017 - 04:11
#6008 - BDS Co-Founder Omar Barghouti: Why Would It Be Bad If the Right of Return Ends Israel’s Supremacist Order?
The Internet ( The Jerusalem Fund & Palestine Center on YouTube) / April 26, 2017 - 03:17
#6007 - Hamas's Fathi Hammad to Mahmoud Abbas: Leave! You Are Not Our President. We Shall Continue to Wage Jihad
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / April 28, 2017 - 03:06
The Internet (Zahrat Al-Madayen on Facebook and YouTube) / November 27, 2016 - 02:09
#6005 - Palestinian MP Jamal Hweil Brandishes Weapon in Jenin: Save Every Noble Bullet for the Occupation
The Internet ("Lovers of Martyred Leader Abu Ammar" on Facebook) / April 26, 2017 - 02:25
#6004 - Head of BDS South Africa during Visit to Berlin: Apartheid "Sunday School Picnic" Compared to...
The Internet / December 29, 2016 - 02:31
#6003 - Saudi Deputy Crown Prince: The War Will Be Waged in Iran, Not Saudi Arabia; No to Direct Dialogue with Iran
Channel 1 (Saudi Arabia) / April 30, 2017 - 06:21
#6002 - Jordanian TV Series on "Protocols of Elders of Zion": The Abhorred, Treacherous Jews Are the World’...
Prime TV (Jordan) / April 1, 2017 - 05:41
#6001 - South African BDS Activist: Mossad Spies on BDS movement, Sheldon Adelson Raising Money to Fight It
Deen TV (South Africa) / January 18, 2017 - 01:13
#6000 - Bahraini Intellectual Dhiyaa Al-Musawi Calls for Secularism, Separation of Religion and State: We Are in Need...
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) / April 28, 2017 - 09:01
#5999 - Following Church Bombings, Egyptian Researcher Ahmad Abdou Maher Slams Al-Azhar Teachings: Vile Deformed...
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / April 12, 2017 - 06:56