Egyptian Cleric: Jews Too Cowardly to Confront Perpetrators of the Holocaust

Egyptian cleric Dr. Muhammad Hesham Ragheb said that throughout history, the Jews have disavowed and betrayed their agreements, and that they "spread corruption, killings, and banishment upon [Muslim] land," although they are "too cowardly" to confront the people who perpetrated the Holocaust. He was speaking on Channel 9, a Muslims Brotherhood-affiliated TV station broadcasting from Turkey, on May 4. ...

