Clip #
6028

Egyptian Cleric: Jews Too Cowardly to Confront Perpetrators of the Holocaust

May 03, 2017

Egyptian Cleric: Jews Too Cowardly to Confront Perpetrators of the Holocaust

Duration:
01:48
Source:
Channel 9/Qanat TV (Turkey)
Intro:

Egyptian cleric Dr. Muhammad Hesham Ragheb said that throughout history, the Jews have disavowed and betrayed their agreements, and that they "spread corruption, killings, and banishment upon [Muslim] land," although they are "too cowardly" to confront the people who perpetrated the Holocaust. He was speaking on Channel 9, a Muslims Brotherhood-affiliated TV station broadcasting from Turkey, on May 4. ...

