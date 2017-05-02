Clip #
6003

Saudi Deputy Crown Prince: The War Will Be Waged in Iran, Not Saudi Arabia; No to Direct Dialogue with Iran

May 02, 2017

Saudi Deputy Crown Prince: The War Will Be Waged in Iran, Not Saudi Arabia; No to Direct Dialogue with Iran

Duration:
06:21
Source:
Channel 1 (Saudi Arabia)
DONATE
Show Details

Intro:

In an in-depth interview, Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud rejected the possibility of any dialogue with Iran, asking how they could possibly reach an understanding with a country that is based on an "extremist ideology" and believes that it must "take control of the Muslim world." Al Saud, who serves as his country's defense minister, said: "We will not wait for the war to be waged on Saudi soil. We will make sure that the war is waged in Iran and not in Saudi Arabia." On t...

View Transcript Page

LATEST CLIPS

Saudi Deputy Crown Prince: The War Will Be Waged in Iran, Not Saudi Arabia; No to Direct Dialogue with Iran
#6003 - Saudi Deputy Crown Prince: The War Will Be Waged in Iran, Not Saudi Arabia; No to Direct Dialogue with Iran
Channel 1 (Saudi Arabia) / May 2, 2017 - 06:21
Jordanian TV Series on
#6002 - Jordanian TV Series on "Protocols of Elders of Zion": The Abhorred, Treacherous Jews Are the World’...
Prime TV (Jordan) / April 2, 2017 - 05:41
South African BDS Activist: Mossad Spies on BDS movement, Sheldon Adelson Raising Money to Fight It
#6001 - South African BDS Activist: Mossad Spies on BDS movement, Sheldon Adelson Raising Money to Fight It
Deen TV (South Africa) / January 18, 2017 - 01:13
Bahraini Intellectual Dhiyaa Al-Musawi Calls for Secularism, Separation of Religion and State: We Are in Need of a Cultural Revolution
#6000 - Bahraini Intellectual Dhiyaa Al-Musawi Calls for Secularism, Separation of Religion and State: We Are in Need...
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) / April 29, 2017 - 09:01
Following Church Bombings, Egyptian Researcher Ahmad Abdou Maher Slams Al-Azhar Teachings: Vile Deformed Jurisprudence
#5999 - Following Church Bombings, Egyptian Researcher Ahmad Abdou Maher Slams Al-Azhar Teachings: Vile Deformed...
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / April 12, 2017 - 06:56
ISIS Members Display U.S. Drone in Syria: We Shall Invade You in Rome, Capture Your Women, Slaughter You
#5998 - ISIS Members Display U.S. Drone in Syria: We Shall Invade You in Rome, Capture Your Women, Slaughter You
The Internet (A'amaq Media (ISIS)) / April 24, 2017 - 00:36
Kuwaiti Cleric Othman Al-Khamis: When a Slave-Girl Gets Married, Her Owner Must Stop Having Sex with Her
#5997 - Kuwaiti Cleric Othman Al-Khamis: When a Slave-Girl Gets Married, Her Owner Must Stop Having Sex with Her
The Internet (Othman Al-Khamis on YouTube) / April 17, 2017 - 02:21
ISIS Threatens Khamenei, Calls on Iranian Sunnis to Wage Jihad; Warning: Graphic Footage
#5996 - ISIS Threatens Khamenei, Calls on Iranian Sunnis to Wage Jihad; Warning: Graphic Footage
The Internet / March 25, 2017 - 04:01
Russian MP: Wipe Our Streets Clean of LGBTs and Liberals, Send Drug Addicts to
#5995 - Russian MP: Wipe Our Streets Clean of LGBTs and Liberals, Send Drug Addicts to "Medical Labor Camps"
Rain TV (Russia) / April 12, 2017 - 03:49
Iranian Student Accuses Senior IRGC Ideologue of Accountability for Killings, Torture in Iran, and of Using Iran's Resources to Arm Hizbullah and Assad
#5994 - Iranian Student Accuses Senior IRGC Ideologue of Accountability for Killings, Torture in Iran, and of Using...
The Internet (Iranian Opposition Social Media Accounts) / April 22, 2017 - 01:36
Former Egyptian Grand Mufti Ali Gomaa: Women Are Incapable of Becoming Heart Surgeons
#5993 - Former Egyptian Grand Mufti Ali Gomaa: Women Are Incapable of Becoming Heart Surgeons
MBC TV (Saudi Arabia) / April 6, 2017 - 01:44
Jordanian Friday Sermon: The Jews Have No Right to Palestine, Which Will Be Regained Only by Force
#5992 - Jordanian Friday Sermon: The Jews Have No Right to Palestine, Which Will Be Regained Only by Force
The Internet (Sheikh Al-Rawashdeh on YouTube) / March 30, 2017 - 02:29
Iran's Defense Ministry Delivers New Nasir Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles to IRGC Navy
#5991 - Iran's Defense Ministry Delivers New Nasir Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles to IRGC Navy
Press TV (Iran) / April 19, 2017 - 01:51
Egyptian Journalist Challenges Islamist's Claim That France and Germany Run Separate Subway Cars for Men and Women
#5990 - Egyptian Journalist Challenges Islamist's Claim That France and Germany Run Separate Subway Cars for Men...
Dream 2 TV (Egypt) / March 16, 2017 - 02:39
Sermon At Dar Al-Hijra Mosque, VA - Where Al-Qaeda Leader Al-Awlaki Was Imam On 9/11 - By Imam Shaker Elsayed: The Children of Israel Slayed Prophets, Tried to Kill Jesus
#5989 - Sermon At Dar Al-Hijra Mosque, VA - Where Al-Qaeda Leader Al-Awlaki Was Imam On 9/11 - By Imam Shaker Elsayed...
The Internet (Dar Al-Hijarah on YouTube) / March 28, 2017 - 03:33
Al-Arabiya TV Host Clashes with Hamas Spokesman: Hamas Occupied Gaza, Has No Monopoly on Palestinian Cause
#5988 - Al-Arabiya TV Host Clashes with Hamas Spokesman: Hamas Occupied Gaza, Has No Monopoly on Palestinian Cause
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / April 15, 2017 - 02:03
Egyptian Cleric Khaled Al-Gindi: Let Us Open the Mosques for Copts to Pray In
#5987 - Egyptian Cleric Khaled Al-Gindi: Let Us Open the Mosques for Copts to Pray In
DMC TV (Egypt) / April 8, 2017 - 01:29
Senior Khamenei Advisor Reveals Iranian Attempts to Arm Houthis with Surface-to-Surface Missiles
#5986 - Senior Khamenei Advisor Reveals Iranian Attempts to Arm Houthis with Surface-to-Surface Missiles
The Internet (Iranian Social Media Networks) / April 10, 2017 - 01:34
Egyptian TV Host Osama Mounir: We Must Stop Lying to Ourselves and Reform Our Education System
#5985 - Egyptian TV Host Osama Mounir: We Must Stop Lying to Ourselves and Reform Our Education System
CBC TV (Egypt) / April 9, 2017 - 00:54
Former President of Al-Azhar University Ahmad Omar Hashem: Al-Azhar Not Responsible for Emergence of Terrorism
#5984 - Former President of Al-Azhar University Ahmad Omar Hashem: Al-Azhar Not Responsible for Emergence of Terrorism
Alghad (Egypt) / April 15, 2017 - 04:55
Egyptian Islamist in Exile Wagdi Ghoneim: Churches Attacked Because Coptic
#5983 - Egyptian Islamist in Exile Wagdi Ghoneim: Churches Attacked Because Coptic "Crusaders" Supported...
The Internet (Ghoneim's YouTube Channel) / April 8, 2017 - 02:18
Iraqi VP Al-Nujaifi Calls to Investigate Excessive Use of Coalition Airpower in Battle for Mosul
#5982 - Iraqi VP Al-Nujaifi Calls to Investigate Excessive Use of Coalition Airpower in Battle for Mosul
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / March 27, 2017 - 01:53
Egyptian Intellectual Sharif Farouk Walks out of Studio during Debate on Atheism and Islam, TV Host Apologizes for “Pointless” Show
#5981 - Egyptian Intellectual Sharif Farouk Walks out of Studio during Debate on Atheism and Islam, TV Host...
Al-Seha Wal-Jamal TV (Egypt) / January 27, 2017 - 03:50
MEMRI VP Ambassador Alberto Fernandez: Crisis in Arab World Due to Local Reasons, Not Foreign Interference
#5980 - MEMRI VP Ambassador Alberto Fernandez: Crisis in Arab World Due to Local Reasons, Not Foreign Interference
Sada Al-Balad (Egypt) / March 31, 2017 - 03:48
Palestinian President Abbas in Berlin: Sunni-Shiite, Christian-Muslim Conflicts Are All Fabricated;
#5979 - Palestinian President Abbas in Berlin: Sunni-Shiite, Christian-Muslim Conflicts Are All Fabricated; "...
Palestinian Authority TV / March 21, 2017 - 02:40
Kuwaiti Cleric on Wife Beating: Not Hard and Not on the Face
#5978 - Kuwaiti Cleric on Wife Beating: Not Hard and Not on the Face
The Internet (Othman Al-Khamis on YouTube) / January 30, 2017 - 02:02
Russia Today TV Host and Middle East Expert: U.S. Leaders Who Demand Action against Russian Media Need Psychiatric Evaluation
#5977 - Russia Today TV Host and Middle East Expert: U.S. Leaders Who Demand Action against Russian Media Need...
Russia Today TV (Russia) / April 4, 2017 - 04:39
Ontario Imam: Mike and Joe Are Waiting for You to Tell Them About True Islam; If They Knew Islam, They Would Become Muslims
#5976 - Ontario Imam: Mike and Joe Are Waiting for You to Tell Them About True Islam; If They Knew Islam, They Would...
The Internet (YouTube channel of the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario) / March 27, 2017 - 01:35
Hamas Program in Gaza High Schools Instructs Students in the Use of Weapons and Urban Warfare
#5975 - Hamas Program in Gaza High Schools Instructs Students in the Use of Weapons and Urban Warfare
The Internet (Khabar Press on YouTube) / April 1, 2017 - 02:14
Hizbullah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem: Iranian Retaliation against U.S. and Its Bases in the Region Will Be Decisive
#5974 - Hizbullah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem: Iranian Retaliation against U.S. and Its Bases in the...
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / March 29, 2017 - 02:30
MORE CLIPS