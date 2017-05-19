Shaker Elsayed, Imam of Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque in Fairfax County, VA, Endorses FGM: It Prevents Girls from Becoming Hypersexually Active

Show Details

During a sermon in Fairfax County, Virginia, Imam Shaker Elsayed endorsed the practice of female circumcision, saying that it was "the honorable thing for girls" in cases when it is necessary in order to prevent hypersexuality. "A Muslim gynecologist can tell you if you need to or not," he said, adding that the practice damages the woman’s sexuality only if more is cut off than necessary. The Egyptian-born Shaker Elsayed, who has been the resident imam at Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center since June...

