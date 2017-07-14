Clip #
California Sermon: Imam Ammar Shahin Prays To Allah To Turn Jerusalem And Palestine Into A Graveyard For The Jews And Liberate The Al-Aqsa Mosque From 'Their Filth'

July 14, 2017

California Sermon: Imam Ammar Shahin Prays To Allah To Turn Jerusalem And Palestine Into A Graveyard For The Jews And Liberate The Al-Aqsa Mosque From 'Their Filth'

02:52
The Internet - "Islamic Center of Davis on Youtube"
In a Friday sermon delivered at the Islamic Center of Davis in northern California on July 14, the center's Egyptian-born Imam Ammar Shahin said that the "wicked Jews" were prohibiting prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and prayed to Allah to "liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the filth of the Jews." Imam Shahin also said: "Oh Allah, destroy them and do not spare their young or their elderly... Oh Allah, turn Jerusalem and Palestine into a graveyard for the Jews." Imam Shahin earned a B.A. in Islamic s...

