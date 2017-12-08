Demonstration in Malmö, Sweden in Protest of U.S. Jerusalem Declaration: Shoot Jews, the Army of Muhammad Is Coming Back

Show Details

Intro:

Antisemitic slogans were chanted in a demonstration that was held in Malmö, Sweden on Friday, December 8, in protest of U.S. President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Protesters shouted in Arabic: “Khaybar, Khyabar, oh Jews, the army of Muhammad is coming back,” in reference to the 628 CE Muslim conquest of the Jewish oasis city of Khaybar. The protesters also called to close embassies, presumably of the U.S., and to cut diplomatic ties. They shouted that “from Sweden”

...

View Transcript Page