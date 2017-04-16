Al-Arabiya TV Host Clashes with Hamas Spokesman: Hamas Occupied Gaza, Has No Monopoly on Palestinian Cause

Show Details

Intro:

Al-Arabiya TV host Muntaha Al-Ramahi faced off against Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem on an April 17 show on the network, when she said that Hamas did not have a monopoly on the Palestinian cause. Qasem objected to Al-Rahami's use of the term "occupation" to describe Hamas' rule in the Gaza Strip, and said that the movement had kept the Palestinian cause relevant, with Al-Ramahi retorting that "any Palestinian child, anywhere in the world" was keeping the Palestinian cause relevant, "and not Hamas....

View Transcript Page