Clip #
5992
Jordanian Friday Sermon: The Jews Have No Right to Palestine, Which Will Be Regained Only by Force
March 31, 2017
Intro:In a Friday sermon, delivered at the Old Tila' Al-A'li Mosque in Amman, Imam Dr. Ahmad Al-Rawashdeh cited Hungarian-British author Arthur Koestler as saying that the Jews were the descendants of the Khazars, concluding that "in terms of religion, history, and genealogy, Jews do not own a single inch of the land of Palestine." Al-Rawashdeh further said: "What was taken by the sword will be regained only by the sword - not by peace." The sermon was posted on the Internet on March 31. ...
#5992 - Jordanian Friday Sermon: The Jews Have No Right to Palestine, Which Will Be Regained Only by Force
The Internet (Sheikh Al-Rawashdeh on YouTube) / March 31, 2017 - 02:29
