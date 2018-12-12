YouTube Censors MEMRI TV Clip For 'Hate Speech' – The Clip Exposes Commentator On Lebanon TV Calling Holocaust 'The Greatest Lie In Modern History'

WASHINGTON, DC – A MEMRI TV clip posted on December 10, 2018 on the MEMRI TV YouTube channel translating and exposing Jordanian political commentator Sufyan Tal calling the Holocaust "the greatest lie in modern history" has been censored by YouTube for "hate speech." YouTube has disabled features – ads, comments, likes, and suggested videos – for the clip, and has labeled it with the warning: "The following content has been identified by the YouTube community as inappropriate or offensive to some audiences."

The MEMRI TV clip is part of the Tom Lantos Archives On Antisemitism And Holocaust Denial Project that translates and exposes antisemitism in the Arab and Muslim world and informs efforts, including policies, strategies, and legislative initiatives, to counter antisemitism. By limiting the clip's distribution, YouTube is preventing the exposure of antisemitism and curtailing the fight against it.

The MEMRI TV clip shows Sufyan Tal saying, on November 11, 2018 on Lebanon's Al-Quds TV, that "many of the world's scientists have proven that the Holocaust is the greatest lie in modern history" and "according to the statistics of the Jews themselves" six million Jews could not possibly have been killed by the Nazis unless "each Jewish woman would have had to have given birth three times a year, according to some studies" to reach that number.

Excerpts From MEMRI TV Clip Censored By YouTube

Sufyan Tal: "These media machines are recruited to turn facts upside down, to lie to the whole world, and to make it believe the Jewish-Zionist myths. Take, for example, the story about the Holocaust. Now that many of the world's scientists have proven that the Holocaust is the greatest lie in modern history…"

"According to this lie, six million Jews were killed in the gas chambers. Researchers have proven that this lie is illogical and absurd, because according to the statistics of the Jews themselves – before, after, and during the Holocaust… If we decided to accept these statistics, each Jewish woman would have had to have given birth three times a year, according to some studies. Nevertheless, the Zionists have managed to gain media hegemony in Europe – Germany, France, England – and they made laws that punish anyone who doubts or denies the Holocaust, even if it were [Arnold] Toynbee or another historian of his stature."

MEMRI Lantos Project Mission To Expose Antisemitism And To Educate

The Lantos Antisemitism Documentation Project documents antisemitic themes in Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, and Turkish newspaper reports, editorials, and other media sources. This project maintains the Lantos Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial Archives, which is the largest archive in the world of translated antisemitic content from the Middle East from the past decade.

MEMRI’s objective in highlighting the work of the Lantos Project is to bring the issue of antisemitism to media, to present evidence so that legal countermeasures can be taken, and to inform policy makers in order to provide the informational infrastructure for policies, strategies and legislative initiatives to counter antisemitism. It also seeks to enhance academic research of antisemitism.

The Lantos Project distributes all its content – reports, analysis, and videos – through a blog and all its videos through the Lantos MEMRI TV page. The Lantos Project YouTube page includes videos from annual events held in the Speaker's Dining Room of the U.S. Capitol marking the establishment of the Lantos Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial Archives.

No other organization does this vital work; all major organizations that focus on antisemitism depend upon the research from this project.

MEMRI research and translation efforts on exposing antisemitism in the Arab and Muslim world have provided crucial resources to educate policymakers, media organizations, the public, and others. MEMRI asks for your help to continue this important work through tax-deductible donations.

