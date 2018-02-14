Article In Egyptian Government Daily: Trump's Announcement About Jerusalem Is Another Phase In The Implementation Of 'The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion'

On December 11, 2017, the Egyptian government daily Al-Yawm Al-Sabi' published an article by Hashem Al-Fakharani titled "From the '[Arab] Spring Plots' to 'the Buying of the White House' – The Protocols of the Elders of Zion Are Realizing Their Goals after 100 Years ..." In this article, Al-Fakharani claimed that President Donald Trump's announcement that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel is the result of pressure by the Jewish lobby, and is another phase in the implementation of the Jewish-Zionist plot to take over the world set out in The Protocols of the Elders of Zion. He wrote that, as part of the implementation of this plot, the Jews also extorted the Balfour Declaration from Britain and concocted schemes to destroy Arab countries and ignited the flame of "The Arab Spring" within them, which undermined their stability.



The article in the Egyptian daily; the image shows President Trump next to the cover of The Protocols of the Elders of Zion (Al-Yawm Al-Sabi', Egypt, December 11, 2017)

The following are translated excerpts from the article:[1]

"Through diligent activity, in accordance with its dubious agenda, the occupation state has cautiously spun its web. For many decades, Israel replaced [its] sponsors in the region in order to [create] chaos-inducing scenarios. First, it extorted the Balfour Declaration from Britain during the Colonial period, then it replaced [the British sponsorship] with the patronage of the U.S., and finally it led [the U.S. to] the obscene announcement made by President Donald Trump, in which he declared Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and to his decision to move the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to the occupied city [Jerusalem].

"The unilateral American recognition [of Jerusalem as Israel's capital], which ignored the warnings of the international community about its implications, was not sudden. Rather, it was part of the Zionist plot that the Jews of Europe started to weave, like a spider's web, in the year 1901, by means of the document The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, which includes 24 protocols. [These protocols comprise a plan] to take over the world by appointing [the Jews'] henchmen to sensitive positions among decision-makers, and by establishing lobby groups – [collectively] known as the Zionist lobby – that tyrannically control the fates of the nations.

"The vile Protocols were written by an agent for the political secret police in Russia, the Russian Matvei Golovinski. He received the inspiration to write them from the book Dialogue in Hell between Machiavelli and Montesquieu, by the [French] author Maurice Joly...

"The rabbinic council of the Jews developed the protocols with the goal of destroying the Christian hegemony in the world. Thus, after the [First Zionist] Congress – which took place in Basel, Switzerland, and was organized in 1897 by Theodor Herzl, the leader of the Zionist movement – the group of European rabbis amended the Protocols with the objective of establishing a national homeland for the Jews in Palestine.

"Following the Balfour Declaration, in which Palestine was given by those who did not own it [i.e. the British] to those who had no right to it [i.e. the Jews], schemes were concocted to destroy the peoples and armies that opposed the establishment of a state for the Jews in Palestine, and specifically the Arab countries that opposed the establishment of this state.

"An examination of the Seventh Protocol in The Protocols [of the Elders of Zion] reveals that it stresses the need to wear down every country that stands in the way of those plans, by creating internal crises that lead to wars, and by causing world wars. In order to actualize these protocols, Israel worked diligently to ignite the flames of the so-called Arab Spring, which undermined the [Arab] peoples in Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and Libya. By means of this [Seventh] Protocol, Israel succeeded in weakening the capabilities of these countries' armies, while the Egyptian army managed to stand firm against this diabolical plot.

"Following the revolution that broke out in March 2011, Syria, which is one of the countries in conflict with Israel, was worn down by the war between the Syrian army and terror organizations such as ISIS, Jabhat Al-Nusra, and Al-Qaeda. The same applies to Libya, Iraq, and Yemen. After about seven years of "Arab Spring" – which drove out [the population of] Syria, destroyed Libya, and wiped out Yemen – and more than 100 years after [publication of] The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, the Zionist lobby put pressure on the American president to make the perverted decision [about Jerusalem], which has been defined as Balfour Declaration II."