Paris-Based Geopolitics Expert Dr. Imad Eddine Hamrouni: The Leading Western Intellectuals Have Adopted The Values Of Islamic Resistance; Zionism, Freemasonry Control Western Economy And Regimes

"Zionism And The Freemasons Stand Against Religious Values, Especially Islamic Values"

Dr. Imad Eddine Hamrouni: "There is a crisis of Zionism in the West. There is a Zionist economic hegemony, the Freemasons control the regimes and the ideologies. Zionism and the Freemasons stand against religious values, especially Islamic values.

"The Interests Of The Weak Are [Islam's] Top Priority"

"Islam is the most influential factor... Today Christianity has collapsed in the West. There are no more Christians in the West. In France, only 20-30% [of the population] is Christian. There are no more Jews left [in the West], Judaism has become a race and nationality. What else is left? There is Communism, which has collapsed, and there is Islam. Which Islam? Islam of resistance – and the interests of the weak are its top priority.

Leading European Intellectuals "Defend Resistance, The Islamic Republic Of Iran, And The Values Of Islam"

"We see that the leading intellectuals in France – Christians or leftist-secularists – have started supporting Islam of resistance. What do I mean by 'Islam of resistance?' They are not becoming Muslims, rather, they adopt its mode of conduct and the axis of resistance. Today we have intellectuals in Belgium, Germany, Britain, Italy, and France, who defend resistance, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the values of Islam, which carries the prospect of an [Islamic] awakening."