The MEMRI Weekly: September 25-October 2, 2020

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8952 – Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Tampa, Florida Former Military Member Shares Pro-ISIS Content, Issues Threats, October 2, 2020



Inquiry and Analysis No. 1532 – Intra-Afghan Talks Deadlocked In Qatar, Taliban Mount Terror Attacks In 24 Afghan Provinces, Demand 'A Pure Islamic Government', October 2, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8951 – Reports In Syria: Turkey Is Sending Syrian Rebel Fighters To Azerbaijan To Participate In Fight Against Armenia, October 1, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8950 – Senior Palestinian-British Journalist: The Taliban Showed That Terror Attacks Are The Way To Defeat The West; The Israel-Bahrain-UAE Agreements May Turn The Palestinians Back To This Path, September 30, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8949 – Following Criticism, French President Macron Takes Harsher Stance: Hizbullah 'Cannot Claim To Be A Political Force Of A Democratic Country By Terrorizing' The Population With Its Weapons, September 29, 2020



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8325 – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: Jerusalem Was Built By The Ottomans; It Is Our City, A City From Us, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8324 – London-Based Iraqi Journalist Safaa Subhi: I Support Arab Normalization With Israel; Pan-Arabism Is Gone; People Are Sick Of Iranian Intervention, Etejah TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8323 – Iranian-Kurdish Opposition Leader Abdullah Mohtadi: We Want Iran To Have Peace With Israel, America, And The Arabs; We Want It To Be A Respectable Member Of The International Community, BBC Arabic (The UK)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8322 – BDS Co-Founder Omar Barghouthi Warns The First Bank Of Abu Dhabi And The Other UAE Companies Against Doing Business With Israel: We Will Call For Boycott Of Any Such Company Or Bank, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8321 – Iraqi Political Thinker Hassan Al-'Alawi: Israel Cannot Be Destroyed; Most Iraqis Would Support Peace With Israel; I Am Certain That PM Al-Kadhimi Wants To Normalize Relations With Israel, Asia TV (Iraq), Zagros (Iraqi Kurdistan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8320 – Iranian Political Analyst Emad Abshenas: By Signing The Peace Deals, Israel Wants To Drag Iran Into Attacking The UAE And Bahrain; They Would Not Be Able To Withstand Such An Attack, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8319 – Lebanese Journalist Noufal Daou: If Beirut Is Rebuilt Only For Hizbullah To Take Over, We Would Rather Leave It In Ruins, MTV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8318 – Lebanese President's Daughter And Advisor Claudine Aoun-Roukoz: I Support Peace And Want To Visit Jerusalem, But Border Disputes Must Be Resolved First, OTV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8317 – Khamenei's Senior Armed Forces Advisor General Yahya Rahim Safavi: America And The Zionists Are Becoming Weaker While Iran Is Growing Stronger; A Third Islamic Awakening Is About To Sweep Through Asia, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8316 – Iranian TV Report About New Additions To The IRGC Navy's UAV Arsenal, Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8315 – Arabic-Language Chinese TV Discusses Commentary On Trump's Remarks At U.N. General Assembly: "America First" Is A Threat To World Peace, CGTN Network (China)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8314 – Former Sudanese Official Haider Badawi Sadiq: I Cannot Deny That Sudan Is Willing To Negotiate Normalization With Israel; We Want World Peace, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8313 – Idlib Friday Sermon By HTS Scholar Yahya Al-Farghali: Because Of Their Sins, Allah Has Made Trump Look Like A Pig, Al-Assad Like A Donkey, Al-Sisi Like An Ape, And Putin Like A Dog, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8312 – Syria-Based Egyptian Jihadi Sheikh Abu Al-Yaqthan Al-Masri: It Would Be A Great Sin To Leave The Jihad In Syria And Join Azerbaijan In Its War Against Armenia, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8311 – Syrian Political Analyst Mazen Al-Olaiwy: The Arabs Have Gained Little By Fighting Israel; Peace Is The Best Way To Restore Palestinian Rights, Alghad (UAE/Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8310 – Former Kuwaiti Minister Sami Al-Nesf: The Gulf States Have Prioritized Their Own Interests By Establishing Relations With Israel, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8309 – Former Iranian Diplomat Amir Mousavi: Although The Europeans Are Useless, Iran Respects Their Political Position And Will Continue With The Nuclear Deal Until Trump The Bully Becomes Reasonable And Repents

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8308 – UAE Islamic Scholar Waseem Yousef: Israel Is Not Responsible For The Sectarian Wars And Massacres In Arab Countries – We Arabs Are, The Internet