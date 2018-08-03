The MEMRI Weekly: July 27-August 3, 2018

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.

*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7605 – Copenhagen Imam Mundhir Abdallah, Indicted For Hate Speech: Only Solution For Palestine – Jihad, Islamic Caliphate, Israel's Elimination – Which Means War In Jaffa, Haifa, Akko, August 2, 2018

Inquiry and Analysis Series No. 1409 – Qatar's Opposition To Trump's Forthcoming Middle East Peace Plan As Reflected In Qatari Cartoons, August 2, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7604 – Russia-NATO Update – 'Why Should My Son Defend Montenegro?' Trump: I Ask The Same; Russian Commentators Weigh In, August 2, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7603 – Former Kuwaiti Minister Sami Al-Nesf Blasts Palestinian Strategy In Past Century: The Arabs Have Lost The Wars And Must Pay The Price, August 1, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7602 – Chinese Ambassador To Syria: We Are Willing To Participate 'In Some Way' In The Battle For Idlib Alongside The Assad Army

Special Dispatch No. 7601 – Following Assad Regime's Retaking Of Syria-Jordan Border, Jordanian Press Calls To Improve Relations With Syria; Syrian Press Slams Jordan For 'Hypocrisy', August 1, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7600 – Russia-NATO Update: Russia's Defense Minister Shoigu: NATO Is Trying To Prevent Russia From Becoming A Geopolitical Rival, August 1, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7599 – Pakistan's Next Prime Minister Imran Khan Says Pakistanis 'Think The U.S. Is Not Fighting A War Against Terror; It's A War Against Islam'; 'Jewish Lobby... Controls The Global Media', July 31, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7598 – Egypt's Al-Azhar Sheikh Al-Tayyeb, In Official U.K. Visit, Meets With Queen, Archbishop Of Canterbury, Discusses Interfaith Coexistence: Al-Tayyeb's Antisemitic, Anti-Christian, Anti-Shi'ite, Anti-Gay Statements From The MEMRI Archives, July 31, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7597 – Calls In Saudi Arabia For Firm Measures Against Iran's Attempts To Disrupt Shipping In Bab El-Mandeb, July 31, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7596 – Russia This Week – July 30, 2018 – Part II, July 31, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7595 – IRGC Qods Force Commander Qasem Soleimani: Trump's Rhetoric Is That Of A Casino; You May Start The War, But We Will Determine Its End; We Are Near You In Places That You Can't Even Imagine, We Are A Nation Of Martyrdom, July 30, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7594 – Jordanian MP Who Planned To Join Gaza Flotilla Longed To Die A Martyr During It, July 30, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7593 – Russia This Week – Focus On The BRICS Summit – July 29, 2018, July 29, 2018

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6697 – Gaza University Professor Abdul Samee' Al-'Arabeed On Hamas TV: The Jews Are Human Garbage, Behind Every Conspiracy, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6696 – Russian Forces Celebrates Naval Day Off The Coast Of Tartus, Syria, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6695 – Copenhagen Imam Mundhir Abdallah, Indicted For Hate Speech: The Only Solution For Palestine Is Jihad And The Establishment Of An Islamic Caliphate, The Internet – 'Al-Faruq Mosque on Facebook'

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6694 – New Video By French Fighters In Syria Affiliated With Al-Qaeda Documents The Group's Celebration Of Eid Al-Fitr, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6693 – Fmr. Kuwaiti Minister Sami Al-Nesf Blasts Palestinian Strategy In Past Century: The Arabs Have Lost The Wars And Must Pay The Price, The Internet – "Diwan Al-Mulla Internet TV Show"

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6692 – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Vows To Continue Funding Families Of 'Martyrs' And Prisoners: Even If We Had One Single Penny Left, July 24, 2018

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6691 – IRGC Qods Force Commander Qasem Soleimani: Trump's Rhetoric Is That Of A Casino; You May Start The War, But We Will Determine Its End, Channel 5 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6690 – Displaced Shiite Villagers Of Al-Fuaa And Kafriya Salute Nasrallah, Bashar Al-Assad, And Vow: We Shall Return And Trample Those Terrorist Dogs Underfoot, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

