Copenhagen Imam Mundhir Abdallah, Indicted For Hate Speech: Only Solution For Palestine – Jihad, Islamic Caliphate, Israel's Elimination – Which Means War In Jaffa, Haifa, Akko

In a Friday sermon, delivered on July 27, 2018 at the Al-Faruq Mosque in Copenhagen, Imam Mundhir Abdallah said that his March 31, 2017 sermon, for which he was recently indicted on charges of hate speech, was not about the Jews, but about Palestine (For the MEMRI TV translation of this sermon, in which he recited the antisemitic hadith about the Prophecy of the Rock and the Tree, see MEMRI TV Clip No. 6013 Copenhagen Friday Sermon: Imam Cites Antisemitic Hadith, Says: Soon Caliphate Will Uproot Colonialist, Crusader Jewish Entity, March 31, 2017).

In his July 27 sermon, Imam Abdallah said, "The only solution for Palestine is jihad," and called for the establishment of an Islamic Caliphate. "That means war," he emphasized, "not in Denmark and not elsewhere, but in Palestine, to liberate it from the occupation." (For more by Imam Abdallah, for example, his assertion thatthe "rampaging, filth, and vileness" of the Jews reflect their "immutable nature," see MEMRI TV Clip No. 6689 Copenhagen Imam Mundhir Abdallah Calls For Jihad To Invade And Conquer Europe, Adds: Filth And Vileness Of Jews Reflect Their Immutable Nature – Archival July 23, 2017).

The July 27 sermon, which was delivered partly in Arabic and partly in English, was posted on the Al-Faruq Mosque Facebook page.

"Palestine Is Not Up For Partitioning Or Bargaining, The Only Solution For Palestine Is Jihad – There Is No Other Solution"

Mundhir Abdallah: "I don't find it peculiar in the least that those [Danish authorities] are placing me on trial for insisting upon the truth.

"It is not at all strange for this criminal West, which supports those tyrants, to persecute us here and there, distorting our words, and accusing us of racism, even though racism is deeply rooted in its own civilization, its character, its identity, its history, its practices, and its colonialist policies. Racism emerged from these [Western] countries. Racism is deeply rooted in these countries and in their culture. It was racism that enslaved the Africans, and annihilated them in order to plunder their resources. It was racism that gave birth to Hitler and Mussolini, and it is racism that has given rise to Trump the racist.

"The Friday sermon that I delivered on March 31, 2017 from this very pulpit was about the Arab League Summit that convened at the Dead Sea, in Jordan.

"In that sinful summit, the [Arab] rulers of treachery and depravity called for the Palestinian issue to be resolved through negotiations. What negotiations? Negotiations that would have given the Jews – in keeping with the 'Deal of the Century,' which was brought about by that foolish, hateful, Crusader pig Trump, in order to break the will of the Muslims, to strengthen the Jewish entity, and to give the Palestinians 10% of historical Palestine...

"Palestine is not up for partitioning or bargaining. The only solution for Palestine is Jihad. There is no other solution. My sermon was not about a sect or a people called 'the Jews.' The sermon was about an occupied land called Palestine, and about people who occupied that land, with the help and sponsorship of the West."

"We Want To Say Very Clearly To Everyone, And Especially To The Danish Government... We Are Proud To Be Muslims In Denmark, Proud Of Our Shari'a, Proud Of Jihad, And Proud Of The Caliphate"

"Our cause is a political cause, the cause of an occupied land, and it will be resolved only through Jihad.

"If this hypocritical West had an ounce of humanity, or respect for the international law that the West itself established, in keeping with its corrupt civilization and values – the first to be placed on trial should be the people who planted the Jews in our lands.

"My speech on Friday on 31st of March last year had nothing to do with Denmark, and had nothing to do with Jews outside Palestine. It was directly related to the situation in the Arab world, commenting on the Arab League summit in Jordan. In that context, I commented on the final statement of their meeting regarding Palestine.

"I made it clear that the solution to our problems as Muslims, and the problem of Palestine, is the establishment of the Islamic State, the Caliphate. That state of the Caliphate will unite us, from Indonesia to Morocco, and will protect us from Russia, from the Israeli entity in Palestine, and from the Americans in Iraq. The Caliphate will soon come.

"The Caliphate will fight our enemy and will liberate Palestine, Allah willing, and will eliminate that colonialist state of Israel. That means war. That means war, war in the occupied Palestine – in Jaffa, in Haifa, and in Akko, as well as in the West Bank. The war is not in Denmark and is not elsewhere, but in Palestine, to liberate it from the occupation. The Islamic rule regarding Christian and Jewish individuals is well known to everyone, and it is well known in history, as I mentioned in my Arabic speech. It is prohibited to harm them or humiliate them, so long as they are not part of a war against Islam or Muslims. Our problem is with the state of Israel, with its supporters, like the Western governments, and with any occupation force in the Muslim world, as the Russians in Tajikistan or in Syria today.

"We want to say very clearly to everyone, and especially to the Danish government... They have to hear this very carefully. We are proud to be Muslims in Denmark, proud of our shari'a, proud of Jihad, and proud of the Caliphate. This is our clear message to everyone."