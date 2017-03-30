Copenhagen Friday Sermon: Preacher Cites Antisemitic Hadith, Says: Soon Caliphate Will Uproot Colonialist, Crusader Jewish Entity

Show Details

Intro:

At a Friday sermon delivered at the Al-Faruq Mosque in Copenhagen, Denmark, preacher Mundhir Abdallah cited the antisemitic hadith according to which the Muslims wil kill the Jews on Judgment Day, and said that there would soon be a Caliphate, which would "wage Jihad against its enemies," "liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the filth of the Zionists," and "uproot the Jewish entity, that colonialist and Crusader base." The sermon, delivered on March 31, was posted on the YouTube page of Al-Faruq Mo...

View Transcript Page