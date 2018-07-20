The MEMRI Weekly: July 13-20, 2018

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.

*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7577 – Iranian Regime Again Threatens To Close Strait Of Hormuz – A Threat It Has Made In The Past But Never Carried Out, July 20, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7576 – Reactions To The Trump-Putin Meeting: Putin Outmaneuvered Trump, But That Is Not Necessarily Good News For Russia – Part III, July 20, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7574 – Former ISIS Member Nour Al-Din Al-Hatimi Explains How He Grew Disillusioned With The Organization: That Enterprise Is On The Verge Of Bankruptcy, July 20, 2018

Inquiry and Analysis Report No. 1408 – Contrary To The Understandings Reached With Russia, Iranian And Iran-Affiliated Forces Are Participating In The Fighting In Southern Syria, July 19, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7575 – Official Russian Reactions To The Trump-Putin Meeting in Helsinki; Senator Pushkov: Russia And The US Decide The Fate Of The World – Part II, July 19, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7573 – Saudi Journalist: We Must Advance Peace With Israel, Even If We Have To Make Concessions, July 18, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7572 – Article In Syrian Pro-Regime Daily Rebuts Statements By Iranian Supreme Leader Advisor Velayati: Iran Has No Right To Take Credit For The Fact That Syria Has Not Fallen, July 18, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7571 – Public Criticism Against The Regime In Iran – Part I: Iranian Website Criticizes Ban On Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) To Circumvent Regime's Blocking Of Social Media, July 18, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7570 – Trump-Putin Meeting In Helsinki – Putin: 'The Cold War Ended Long Ago' – Part I, July 17, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7569 – Columnist In Kuwaiti Daily: 'The Jews Are Known For Loathsome Traits... Deeply Rooted In All Jews, Forever And Ever', July 16, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7568 – Russian Commentators: Tehran Threatened To Interdict All Oil Shipments Via The Strait Of Hormuz; A Conflict In The Gulf Would End The Tehran-Ankara-Moscow Triangle, July 16, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7567 – Jordanian Columnist: Recent Earthquakes In Region May Be Due To Testing Of Israeli Weapons Intended To Destroy Al-Aqsa, Church Of The Sepulcher, July 16, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7566 – Russia This Week – July 15, 2018, July 15, 2018



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6678 – Hamas Official Talal Nassar: Hamas Will Never Accept 'Deal Of The Century' Even If We Are Turned To Ashes; Israeli Soldiers Wear Diapers In Their Tanks, Channel 9/Qanat TV (Turkey)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6677 – Senior Hamas Official Fathi Hammad: We Will Cleanse Palestine Of The Filth Of The Jews, Heal The Nation Of The Jewish Cancer; Netanyahu, Lieberman, We Are Coming To Chop Off Your Heads!, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza), Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6676 – Syria-Based South African Islamist Scholar Maseeha Saloojee To Westerners: Wage Jihad, But Not Necessarily In Syria, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6675 – Al-Quds Day Sermon By Imam Muhammad Al Asi In Washington D.C.: The Zionist Colonialist Force Must Be Dislodged, If Necessary With Non-Peaceful Means, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6674 – Jordanian MP Huda Etoom: My Late Mother's Single Unfulfilled Desire Was To Blow Herself Up Among The Zionist Jews, Jordanian TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6673 – Kuwaiti Analyst Nasser Al-Masri: Iran Is Strategic Enemy Of Arab And Islamic Nation, We Must Sever Diplomatic, Economic, And Political Ties With It, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6672 – Former ISIS Member Nour Al-Din Al-Hatimi Explains How He Grew Disillusioned With The Organization: That Enterprise Is On The Verge Of Bankruptcy, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6671 – Palestinian Commentator Tawfiq Abu Shomar On Palestinian Authority TV: The Israelis Portray Their Fallen Soldiers As Civilians, Whereas We Portray Our Innocent Children As Fighters, Palestinian Authority TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6670 – Former South African Ambassador To The U.S. Ebrahim Rasool: Do Not Fall For The Language Of Intellectual And Theological Terror, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6669 – New Video Shows Russian Instructors Training Militants In Syria, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6668 – On Hamas TV, Islamic Cleric Salah Nour Cites Antisemitic Hadith, Glorifies Jihad: The Muslims Will Rule The Entire Earth, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6667 – Chicago Friday Sermon By Dr. Ashraf Nusairat: Muslims Are Humiliated 'Because We Love Our Children More Than We Love Making Sacrifices For The Sake Of Allah' (Archival), The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6666 – Palestinian Sheikh Khaled Al-Maghrabi At Al-Aqsa Mosque: Why Did The Jews Invent The First Fire Engine?, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6665 – Grand Mosque Of Paris Denounces Toulouse Imam Tatai For Antisemitic Rhetoric, Dzaïr News TV (Algeria)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6664 – Algerian Minister Mohamed Issa Supports Toulouse Imam Tatai, Accused Of Antisemitism: We Hope The Extremist Media Will Cease Affronting Islam, Ennahar TV (Algeria)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6663 – Toulouse Imam Tatai Apologizes To People Harmed By The Alleged Falsification Of His Remarks In A Previous Sermon By People 'Who Fish In Murky Waters', The Internet

