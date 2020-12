The MEMRI Weekly: December 11-18, 2020

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.

MEMRI REPORTS

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1543 – Under Hong Kong's New National Security Law, Authorities Arrest Top Pro-Democracy Activists, December 17, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9098 – MEMRI To Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif: Your Claim That The Iranian Regime And Leaders Are Not Antisemitic And Do No Seek To Annihilate Israel Is A Lie, December 17, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9097 – Distinguished Russian Economist Inozemtsev: Stop Worrying Whether Other Countries Will Buy The Russian Vaccine, Concentrate On Getting The Russians Inoculated With It, December 17, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9096 – Russian Economist Zhukovsky: Putin's Shocked Reaction At Price Rises Is Laughable, The Government Has Consistently Fueled Inflation And Depressed Living Standards, December 17, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9095 – Russian Media Outlet Ogoniok: Pakistani Militants Fought In 'Karabakh Jihad' On The Turkey-Azerbaijan Side, December 17, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9094 – Egyptian Author: To Combat Religious Extremism, We Must Make Culture Accessible To Young People In The Arab World, December 17, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9093 – Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif In Response To MEMRI TV Clip Of His Statements Calling Jews 'Kikes': "MEMRI Has Sunk To A New Low In Taking My Prejorative [sic] … To Accuse Me Of Antisemitism", December 16, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9092 – Online Conferences Sponsored By Turkey Call To Consolidate The Turkish Presence In Jerusalem, Say 'Turkish People's Claim To Holy Places In Palestine Is No Less Than The Claim Of The Palestinians,' Encourage Jihad Against Israel, December 16, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9091 – Hizb-ut-Tahrir Scholar Dr. Mahmoud Abd Al-Hadi: Islam Was Spread By Jihad; While Western Conquerors Exterminate Nations, Islam Offers Options: Convert, Accept Dhimmi Status, Or Fight, December 15, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9090 – ISIS Nasheed For Holiday Season: 'Coldly Kill [Unbelievers] With Hate And Rage'; 'Plan Your Perfect Killing Spree'; '#MerryChristmas', December 15, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9089 – Egyptian Journalists: There Is Nothing Condemnable About Having Friendly Relations With Israelis, December 15, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9088 – Editor Of AKP Mouthpiece Karagul: 'Army Of Heavens, Of Islam… The Return Of The Turks', December 14, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9087 – Moroccan Journalist: Normalization With Israel Will Benefit Morocco, Peace In The Middle East, December 14, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9086 – Top CCP Foreign Policy Scholar Yan Xuetong: Engaging In Ideological Disputes With The U.S. Will Bring A New Cold War – Which Will Endanger China's National Rejuvenation And Lead To Its Premature Death, December 14, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9085 – A Russian View Of Prominent Chinese Scholar Yan Xuentong's Moral Realism Theory For China's Rise, December 14, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9084 – Russia Uses Ban On Tomato Imports To Signal Armenia That Nikol Pashinyan Must Go And Warn Turkey And Azerbaijan Not To Get Too Chummy, Says Russia Expert Makarkin, December 14, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9083 – Russian Expert Mirzayan: To Hold Transnistria, Russia Must Threaten A Dramatic Escalation Including An Invasion Of Ukraine To Establish A Supply Corridor Via Odessa, December 14, 2020



Inquiry and Analysis No. 1542 – Sheikh Of Al-Azhar Provides Support For Extremist Islamists In Europe: Muslims Must Give Their Souls In Defense Of The Prophet; Islam Commands Us To Love Muhammad And Jihad More Than Our Own Families, December 11, 2020



MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8538 – Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei: Soleimani's Shoe Is Worth More Than (Trump's) Head; Those Responsible For His Death Will Pay The Price, Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8537 – Russia Deploys Avangard Hypersonic ICBM, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8536 – Qasem Soleimani's Daughter, Zeinab: Trump Is the Monster, Not My Father; There Is No Difference Between Biden And Trump; Al-Qaeda, ISIS Were Made By America, Russian Today (Russia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8535 – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani: Rouhollah Zam's Execution Was Legal; We Do Not Look Favorably upon the Europeans' Sensitivities in This Matter, But Do Not Expect This to Affect Our Relations with Them, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8534 – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani: Our Budget For Next Year Is Based On The Projection That We Will Sell 2.3 Million Barrels Of Oil Per Day, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8533 – Iranian Majles Member Mahmoud-Ahmadi Bighash Responds To Erdogan's Azerbaijan Speech: Erdogan Shares Responsibility For The Assassination Of Our Nuclear Scientists; The Southern Caucasus Is Iranian Territory, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8532 – Hamas Political Bureau Member Fathi Hamad: The Annihilation Of Monstrous State Of Israel Would Heal The World Of All Corruption, Warmongering, Theft, Al-Aqsa (Hamas/Gaza)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8531 – Uniformed Azeri Soldiers Beheads Elderly Armenian Man As He Begs For His Life (WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT), The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8530 – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan In A Parade In Baku, Azerbaijan: We Are Two States, But One Nation; We Must Hold Accountable Those Who Violated The Honor Of Humanity In The Nagorno-Karabakh War, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8529 – Online Video Shows Azeri Soldiers Destroying Planks With Armenian Flag Painted On Them, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8528 – Iranian FM Zarif: 'Biden's American Will Be Obligated To Rejoin JCPOA'; The West Failed To Include Iran's Missiles And Regional Role In The JCPOA And Cannot Add Them Now; We Want To Resolve The Problem Of Israel By Popular Referendum, Not By Throwing The , The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8527 – Qatari Expert On French Affairs Hassan Bin Ali Al-Ansari: I Do Not Rule Out French Government Involvement In The Murder Of Samuel Paty, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8526 – British Islamist Dr. Abdur-Rahman Dimashqiah: 9/11 Was An Inside Job; George W. Bush Should Be Interrogated For His Role In it; Former U.S. Presidents Bush Sr., Bush Jr., And Nixon Are Members Of The Illuminati, Are Devil Worshippers, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8525 – Retired Lebanese General Georges Nader: Israelis Are Cowards; The Lebanese Army Can Use Guerilla Warfare Against Them; Government Is Tying The Military's Hands At The Behest Of Hizbullah, Radio Sawt Beirut International (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8524 – Hamid Al-Husseini, Iraqi Media Union Leader: If The American Bastards Do Not Leave Our Pure Country, We Will Fight Them, Asia TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8523 – Hizb-ut-Tahrir Scholar Dr. Mahmoud Abd Al-Hadi: Islam Was Spread By Jihad; While Western Conquerors Exterminate Nations, Islam Offers Options: Convert, Accept Dhimmi Status, Or Fight, Al-Waqiyah TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8522 – Chinese Journalist Hu Xijin Ridicules The U.S. On International Human Rights Day: American Uses The Concept Of Human Rights As A Political Tool; Its Own Record Is Terrible, It Shouldn't Lecture China, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8521 – Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad: There Is A Real Ambition To Bring Zionism, Israel To Our Border; Algeria's Stability Is Being Targeted, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8520 – Lebanese Politician Walid Jumblatt: Iran, Turkey, And Israel Are Benefiting From The Disintegration Of The Arab World; Iran Views Lebanon As A Missile Base, Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon)