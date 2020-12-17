MEMRI To Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif: Your Claim That The Iranian Regime And Leaders Are Not Antisemitic And Do Not Seek To Annihilate Israel Is A Lie

In a December 9, 2020 interview with Arman TV, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif used an antisemitic term for Jews – jahood in Persian.

A few days later, he attempted to cover up his statement with a dishonest attack on MEMRI. On December 16, he tweeted: "MEMRI has sunk to a new low in taking my prejorative [sic] usage of a word to accuse me of Antisemitism..."



Twitter.com/JZarif/status/1339253335480799237, December 16, 2020.

Foreign Minister Zarif is lying about Iran's positions on Jews and Israel. The MEMRI archives are full of research proving that the Iranian regime and its leaders are antisemitic and call openly for the annihilation of Israel.

The Iranian Regime's Antisemitism

The Iranian Regime Calls For Annihilation Of Israel

Appendix

Following are statements by Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Iranian regime officials demonstrating their antisemitism and their calls for Israel's annihilation:

Antisemitism In Iran

