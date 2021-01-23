Jihad and Terrorism Threat Montior (JTTM) Weekly: January 16-23, 2021

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Cyber Team Affiliated With Iran-Backed Militias In Iraq Claims It Hacked Into Cellphones Of U.S. Soldiers And Meeting Room Camera In Iraqi Military Base

On January 16, 2021, a cyber team affiliated with Iran-backed militias in Iraq shared a series of posts on its Telegram channel claiming that it had carried out a cyberattack on the cell phones of U.S. troops in a military base in Iraq, and has breached the security camera in a meeting room on the base.

EXCLUSIVE: Urdu Daily: Student In Pakistan Used Bitcoin And Other Means To Transfer One Million Rupees To ISIS Jihadis In Syria

A student in the Pakistani city of Karachi who has been arrested by the counter-terrorism department (CTD) used bitcoin and other electronic means to transfer money to jihadi terrorists of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria, according to an Urdu-language daily.

EXCLUSIVE: Tensions Flare Among Gaza Jihadis As Jaysh Al-Islam Is Accused Of Betraying ISIS Members To Hamas

In recent weeks, tensions have escalated between supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Gaza and Jaysh Al-Islam, a self-professed Salafi-jihadi group based in Gaza, following the apparent arrest of several men from Gaza who were caught en route to join ISIS in Sinai and ended up in the hands of the Hamas internal security apparatus.

EXCLUSIVE: Iraqi Pro-Iranian Militia Launches Hebrew Website In Presence Of Palestinian Authority Ambassador In Iraq

On January 18, 2021, the Al-Nujaba Islamic resistance movement, an Iraqi, pro-Iranian Shi'ite militia, launched alnujaba.info – a Hebrew-language website.

ISIS Claims Double Suicide Bombing In Baghdad

On January 22, 2021, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the double suicide attack carried out the day before in a market in the heart of Baghdad.

Iran-Backed Militias Accuse Saudi Arabia, New U.S. Administration Of Planning Baghdad Bombings, Blame Iraqi Security For Negligence, Iraqi Intelligence For Protecting U.S. Interests

On January 21, 2021, two suicide bombings ripped through a crowded marketplace in Baghdad. According to local reports, the attack, which took place in a crowded marketplace near Al-Tayran Square in central Baghdad killed at least 32 people and wounded at least 75 others.

ISIS Claims Major Attacks On Armies Of Nigeria And Niger

On January 19, 2021, the Islamic State (ISIS) West Africa Province (ISWAP) published two claims of responsibility for large-scale attacks in Nigeria's Borno State against the armies of Nigeria and Niger.

ISIS Claims It Assassinated Afghan Judges, Killed And Wounded Afghan Special Forces Soldiers

On January 13, 2021, the Islamic State (ISIS) released two statements claiming that its fighters had assassinated two Afghan judges and killed and wounded Afghan special forces soldiers.

ISIS Launches 'We Have Not Forgotten You' Campaign, Vowing To Free Prisoners

On January 16, 2021, pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media groups online participated in an official ISIS campaign to express solidarity with ISIS jihadis and supporters in enemy prisons and remind them that fellow fighters are determined to free them.

Pro-ISIS Outlet Releases Poster Warning UAE Muslims: Your Stability And Prosperity Will Vanish If You Do Not Revolt Against Your Sinful Rulers

On January 15, 2021, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) outlet released a poster featuring a message to Muslims in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), warning them that unless they revolt against their rulers, their country will never enjoy stability or prosperity.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Propagates Jihadi Teachings In Indian Subcontinent

In recent months, a Telegram channel working on behalf of the Islamic State (ISIS) has been propagating jihadi content targeted at audiences in the Indian subcontinent.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): ISIS Supporter Linked To Fighters In Syria Posts Photo Of Slain ISIS Fighter

A Facebook account which posts in Arabic is run by an ISIS supporter with links to fighters in the Syrian desert.

Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) Urges Algerians To Rise Up And Overthrow Government

On January 17, 2021, the official media outlet of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), released a "Statement Concerning Current Jihadi and Political Events in Algeria."

Al-Qaeda Affiliate Group For Support Of Islam And Muslims (GSIM) Claims Targeting French, MINUSMA Forces With Rockets, Carrying Out Suicide Attack On Joint French-Malian Convoy

On January 14, 2021, the media arm of an Al-Qaeda affiliate in Mali released a statement saying that its fighters had targeted a military base housing French and U.N. forces.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate In Kashmir Urges Indian Muslims To Enter Battlefields: 'The Hindu Polytheist Has Taken His Decision And Made His Preparations'

An Al-Qaeda affiliate based in the Kashmir Valley has released a message telling the Muslims of Kashmir and India that the Hindus have surrounded their homes and urging them to join the battlefields of jihad against the polytheists now.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Article Calls On The People Of Sudan To Wage Jihad Against Their Government, Target 'Crusader' Institutions, 'Apostate' Soldiers

On January 20, 2021, a pro-Al-Qaeda media outlet published an article calling on the people of Sudan to declare jihad against the transitional government of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdock, and urging them to target "crusader" institutions and the Sudanese "apostate" army.

Jaysh Al-Islam Issues Statement In Response To Allegations Of Cooperation With Hamas

On January 19, 2021, the Gaza-based group Jaysh Al-Islam (JI) released an official statement in which it counters allegations made by supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) that JI and its operatives collaborate with Hamas.