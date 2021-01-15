Pro-ISIS Outlet Releases Poster Warning UAE Muslims: Your Stability And Prosperity Will Vanish If You Do Not Revolt Against Your Sinful Rulers

print
January 15, 2021


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

January 15, 2021

Pro-ISIS Outlet Releases Poster Warning UAE Muslims: Your Stability And Prosperity Will Vanish If You Do Not Revolt Against Your Sinful Rulers

January 15, 2021

Al-Qaeda Affiliate Group For Support Of Islam And Muslims (GSIM) Claims Targeting French, MINUSMA Forces With Rockets, Carrying Out Suicide Attack On Joint French-Malian Convoy

January 14, 2021

On Twitter, Pro-Al-Qaeda Jihadi Ideologue Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi Rejects Secretary Pompeo's Remarks On Al-Qaeda-Iran Ties

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More