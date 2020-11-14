Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: November 8 – 14, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected].

EXCLUSIVE: Iraqi Shi'ite Street Gang Threatens German Television Station That Satirized Iran-Backed Iraqi Shi'ite Militias

On November 11, a new Iraqi Shi'ite group, which has been involved in several incidents of vandalism and arson targeting mostly media outlets in Iraq, released a poster on Telegram with an implicit threat to attack the local office of a Western broadcaster.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Claims Wounding Of Several European Diplomats In IED Attack On Non-Muslims' Cemetery In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

On November 12, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed that its fighters in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia had carried out an IED attack on November 11 in a non-Muslim cemetery wounding several European diplomats.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Praises Vienna Attacker As 'Martyr,' Urges Muslims To 'Follow In His Footsteps'

On November 10, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released on Telegram a poster in English and French praising the perpetrator of the November 2 terrorist attack in Vienna, Austria, and urging Muslims to follow in his footsteps and attain martyrdom for the sake of Allah.

EXCLUSIVE: Australian Preacher Urges Muslims To Boycott France, Stresses Death Is The Only Punishment For Offense To Prophet Muhammad

An Australian preacher who is a central figure in the radical Salafi and jihadi community in Australia and among English-speaking jihadi followers on social media recently commented on an online audio lecture about the controversy surrounding the relations between Muslims and France following the re-publication of cartoons of the prophet Muhammad by Charlie Hebdo magazine.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda Bulletin Praises Killer Of French Teacher, Calls On Muslims To Carry Out Attacks Against France And Support The Mujahideen Financially And Physically

On November 6, 2020, Al-Qaeda's central media outlet published a bulletin in which the group praised the killer of French teacher Samuel Paty and called on Muslims to carry out attacks in France and to support the mujahideen financially and physically.

EXCLUSIVE: Jordan-Based Salafi-Jihadi Ideologue Analyzes Mein Kampf: Hitler 'Succeeded In Several Aspects,' Was A 'Dream Of Salvation' For Many Muslims

On November 3, 2020, a Salafi-jihadi ideologue published a short post on his Telegram channel recommending that his followers read The Prince by Machiavelli, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and Hitler's Mein Kampf, which he describes as "essential books for understanding modern political history."

In Video, Hizbullah Brigades Claim To Have Detailed Intelligence On Military Capacities of U.S.-Led Troops In Iraq's Ain Al-Assad Base

On November 9, 2020, a Telegram channel affiliated with Iran-backed Shi'ite factions in Iraq shared a video on the military capacity of the U.S.-led coalition forces in the Ain Al-Assad military base in Anbar province, western Iraq.

Infographic Video Documents Attacks Carried Out By Iran-Backed Shi'ite Factions In Iraq Against U.S. Targets, Says More Are To Come As 'Truce Approaches Its End'

On November 9, 2020, a group which appears to be a cyberattack unit affiliated with Iran-backed Shi'ite factions in Iraq posted a infographic video on Telegram highlighting the attacks these factions have launched against U.S. targets in Iraq over the past 11 months and warning of more attacks in the near future.

On Telegram, Iran-Backed Shi'ite Militias Threaten To Attack U.S. Targets In Iraq 'Soon'

In the past few days, several Telegram channels affiliated with Iran-backed Shi'ite factions in Iraq have shared content underling their readiness to launch an attack on U.S. targets, including posters and videos with detailed intelligence on the military capacity of U.S.-led troops in Iraq.

Al-Shabab Claims Death of U.S. Soldier, Foiled Airborne Raid In Somalia

On November 6, 2020, Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen's news agency reported that Al-Shabab's fighters had foiled an airborne operation mounted jointly by U.S. Special Forces and Somali counterparts.

Al-Qaeda In Yemen Video Shows Houthi Prisoners Pleading For Their Leadership To Agree To Prisoner Swap

On November 9, 2020, a Yemen-based umbrella organization affiliated with Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) which oversees units from several militant Islamic groups, released a four-minute video.

Jihadi Group In Myanmar Reportedly Pledges Allegiance To ISIS Leader

On November 8, 2020, a pro-ISIS Telegram channel posted a document containing an oath of allegiance by a jihadi group to ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashemi Al-Qurashi.

Afghan Taliban: 'Future American President And Administration Need To Be Vigilant Of War-Mongering Circles, Individuals And Groups That Seek To Perpetuate The War'

On November 10, 2020, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a statement regarding the U.S. presidential election results that U.S. television networks have called in favor of then Democratic presidential nominee and now President-Elect Joe Biden.

Urdu Daily: 'Haqqani Network Wants To Forcibly Occupy Afghanistan, Including Kabul'

Roznama Ummat, a leading Urdu-language daily considered close to the Afghan Taliban, has published, in view of the U.S. presidential election, a report titled "Haqqani Network Wants To Occupy Kabul."