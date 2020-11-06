Al-Qaeda Bulletin Praises Killer Of French Teacher, Calls On Muslims To Carry Out Attacks Against France And Support The Mujahideen Financially And Physically

print
November 6, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

November 07, 2020

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Official Calls For The People Of Sudan To Rise Up Against Their Government And Attack U.S., Israeli Targets

November 06, 2020

Al-Qaeda Bulletin Praises Killer Of French Teacher, Calls On Muslims To Carry Out Attacks Against France And Support The Mujahideen Financially And Physically

November 06, 2020

ISIS Editorial Accuses Prominent Clerics Of Mishandling Muslim Causes In Service Of The Interests Of Governments And Crusaders

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

HELP BRIDGE THE LANGUAGE GAP – DONATE TO MEMRI’S 2020 SUMMER CAMPAIGN