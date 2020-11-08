Al-Shabab Claims Death of U.S. Soldier, Foiled Airborne Raid In Somalia

print
November 8, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

November 10, 2020

Australian Preacher Urges Muslims To Boycott France, Stresses Death Is The Only Punishment For Offense To Prophet Muhammad

November 09, 2020

Pro-ISIS Media Outlets Call On 'Monotheists' To Carry Out Arson Attacks In France, And Against Unbelievers And 'Crusaders'

November 09, 2020

Al-Qaeda In Yemen Video Shows Houthi Prisoners Pleading For Their Leadership To Agree To Prisoner Swap

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

HELP BRIDGE THE LANGUAGE GAP – DONATE TO MEMRI’S 2020 SUMMER CAMPAIGN