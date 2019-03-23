Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Responds To New Zealand Mosque Massacres: Muslims In The West Must Emigrate To ISIS Territories Or Attack Christians

Responding to the March 15, 2019, attack on the mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet Al-Murhafat published an article on its Telegram channel titled The New Zealand Massacre And The Path To Salvation.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Calls For Attacks In The West To Avenge New Zealand Terror Attacks

On March 16, 2019, the pro-ISIS Muntasir Media outlet released a video on Telegram in response to the March 15 terror attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand targeting Muslims praying at local mosques. T

EXCLUSIVE: Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Leader Urges Muslim Clerics To Publicize The Plight Of Uyghurs, And Muslims To Support Their Struggle Against China

On March 18, 2019, the Voice of Islam media center of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), an Uyghur jihadi group active in Chinese-occupied East Turkestan and Syria, released an eight-minute video in Arabic titled To the 'Ulamaa' of the Islamic Ummah, featuring an audio message by the group's leader Abd Al-Haqq Turkestani.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Releases Video Of Beheading, Rare Photos Of Fighters In Tunisia

On March 16, 2019, a Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet, which had been inactive for several months, released a video titled Decapitation of a Spy Member of the Security Forces on Tunisia, Apostate Muhamad Al-Akhdar Makhlufi, in Jabal Maghilla.

EXCLUSIVE: List Of Magazines And Websites Published By Pakistani Jihadi Group Jaish-e-Muhammad Includes Those That Use WhatsApp, Radicalize Women And Children

Pakistani jihadi organization Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) is one of the jihadi groups currently fighting Indian security forces in Jammu & Kashmir. It operates mainly from Pakistan. This report includes the names and web addresses of some of its magazines and newspapers. Some of the organization's websites publish journals while others coordinate JeM's religious activities and promote the writings and speeches of JeM emir Maulana Masood Azhar.

EXCLUSIVE: In Martyrdom Video, Slain Kashmiri Militant Abu Hamas Says Pakistani Intelligence Agencies Run Jihadi Organizations

On March 13, 2019, Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH), considered an Al-Qaeda affiliate in Kashmir, released a pre-recorded video statement of Abu Hamas, a terrorist whom Indian security forces killed along with two other militants on March 16, 2018, in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu & Kashmir. His real name was Haq Nawaz.

EXCLUSIVE: Fundraising Group Announces Opening Of Bank Accounts In Syria, Shares WhatsApp Numbers For Those Interested In Donating

On March 19, 2019, a Syria-based fundraising group dedicated to supporting the mujahideen and the families of "martyred" fighters announced on Telegram that it had opened bank accounts with Al-Naqd Bank in Sarmada and the Sham Bank in Idlib, Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Telegram Channel Shares Snapchat Accounts Of Arab Foreign Fighters In Syria

On March 11, 2019, a jihadi Telegram channel shared a list of Snapchat accounts belonging to Arab foreign fighters involved in jihadi activities in Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) And Group For The Support Of Islam And The Muslims (GSIM) Pledge To Avenge New Zealand Dead, Urge Targeting Of Far Right Leaders

On March 18, 2019, Al-Qaeda's affiliates in North Africa and the African Sahel, Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and the Group for the Support Of Islam and the Muslims (GSIM), released a joint statement in response to the New Zealand terror attacks.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Cleric Abu Qatadah Al-Filastini Encourages Muslims To Acquire Military Skills In The Wake Of New Zealand Mosque Attacks

On March 18, 2019, Abu Qatadah Al-Filastini, a jihadi ideologue residing in Jordan, wrote a post on his Telegram channel encouraging Muslims in the West to acquire military training in the aftermath of the recent New Zealand mosque attacks.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Uses Utrecht Attack To Spread Threat To Europe

On March 19, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group released a poster on Telegram in response to the attack that occurred on March 18, 2019, in Utrecht, Netherlands, in which three people were killed and five others injured in a shooting incident on a tram.

Jihadi Posters Brand New Zealand Attack Part Of 'Crusade,' Call For ‎Vengeance Against Christians, Pope

Several jihadi media outlets have reacted to the March 15, 2019 attack on two mosques in the New Zealand capital of Christchurch by releasing posters and images on Telegram calling the massacre part of the alleged global crusade against Islam and the Muslims. Some of these posters explicitly called for retaliatory attacks in the West, specifically threatening Christians and Pope Francis.

Gaza Based Pro-Al-Qaeda Cleric Calls For Jihad In Response To New ‎Zealand Terror Attacks

On March 17, 2019, the pro-Al-Qaeda cleric from Gaza, Nael Musran Bin Ghazi, wrote a message on Telegram in Arabic and English in response to the New Zealand terror attacks of March 15, 2019.

ISIS Releases Audio Recording Featuring Group's Spokesman Abu Al-Hassan Al-Muhajir Calling On Supporters To Avenge Killing Of Muslims In New Zealand

On March 18, 2019, Al-Furqan, the media arm of the Islamic State (ISIS), released an audio recording featuring the group's spokesman Abu Al-Hassan Al-Muhajir calling on ISIS supporters in the West to avenge the recent killing of Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand.

ISIS Releases Defiant Video From Inside Besieged Syrian ‎City Of Baghouz, Calls On Muslims Around The World To ‎Carry Out Attacks

On March 21, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) released Part Two in a video series titled "The Meanings Of Perseverance," which highlights the group's defiance, perseverance, and willingness to fight in the town of Baghouz, the last piece of land ISIS controls in Syria.

Pro-ISIS Hacking Group Shares Video Threatening New ‎Zealand, Showing Beheading Of Syrian Soldiers – ‎WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

On March 20, 2019, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) hacking group Caliphate Cyber Shield released a video promising and calling for revenge for the Christchurch, New Zealand terror attack.

Editorial In ISIS Weekly Criticizes Muslims' Empty ‎Condemnations Following New Zealand Attack, Reiterates ‎Duty Of Jihad Against 'Polytheists'‎

The editorial in Issue 174 of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly Al-Naba', released on March 21, 2019, criticized the response of Muslims worldwide, including key figures and leaders, to the March 15 terror attack on the mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Pro-ISIS Video Says California Wildfires Are Divine ‎Retribution For Coalition Airstrikes, Calls For Muslims In ‎The West To Commit Arson – WARNING: GRAPHIC ‎CONTENT

On March 21, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) released a seven-minute video lambasting coalition forces and the destruction their bombings have caused.

In Recording, English-Speaking ISIS Fighter In Baghouz Expresses Solidarity With New Zealand Victims

On March 21, 2019, Islamic State (ISIS) supporters shared an English audio message on Telegram allegedly recorded by an ISIS fighter currently in Baghouz, Syria, which delivers a message of support to the victims of the March 15 New Zealand terror attacks.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Eulogizes Young Belgian Fighter Killed In Syria

On March 19, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released a eulogy on Telegram for Brian De Mulder, a young Belgian from Antwerp who died while fighting for ISIS in Syria.

ISIS Weekly Newspaper Eulogizes French Fighters And Media Officials Fabien And Jean-Michel Clain, Who Were Killed In Airstrikes In Syria

On March 13, 2019, Al-Naba, the weekly newspaper of the Islamic State (ISIS), published an article eulogizing Fabien Clain aka Abu Anas Al-Faransi and Jean-Michel Clain aka Abu Uthman Al-Faransi. The two were French ISIS fighters, media officials, and brothers who were killed in airstrikes in Syria.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): UK Man Creates Facebook, Instagram, YouTube Pages To Raise Money For People In Syria; Promotes Umrah ('Pilgrimage') Tour, Pages Raising Money For People In Yemen And Syria; Posts Content Featuring Sheikhs Anwar Al-'Awlaki And Suleiman Anwar

Platform: Facebook

Italian Syrian Defense Forces (SDF) Fighter Killed In Clashes With ISIS In Syria

On March 18, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed that it killed an Italian Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter in Baghuz, Syria.

ISIS Operative Photographs IED Attack On Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Forces

On March 18, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) released several photographs on Telegram of an IED attack on Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) members which it perpetrated near the Al-Busayra checkpoint, in Deir Al-Zour.

ISIS Photographs Depict Attack On Niger Army Position

On March 19, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) in West Africa released a set of photographs documenting an attack on a military position in Diffa Region in southern Niger, near the village of Toumour. ISIS fighters are increasingly active in this border area between Niger, Nigeria, and Chad.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Reaffirms Its Commitment To Jihad To Topple Assad Regime

On March 11, 2019, the Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) rebel faction in Syria released a two-page statement titled, "The Syrian Revolution Will Not Die."

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Video Depicts Scenes From Its 'Liberation' Of Idlib

On March 19, 2019, Amjad Visual Productions, a media outlet of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), released a 20-minute video in commemoration of the eighth anniversary of the Syrian Revolution, which is considered to have begun on March 15, 2011.

Pro-ISIS Group Provides Tips For 'Raiding' Twitter And ‎Facebook And Countering The Platforms' Suspension Efforts

On March 12, 2019, Al-Ansar Battalion, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) group, posted a video that featured instructions for disseminating pro-ISIS content on Twitter.

Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (HSM) Marks Its Shari'a ‎Institute's Graduation Ceremony, Challenges Enemies' ‎Targeting Of Educational Facilities

On March 19, 2019, Somali Al-Qaeda-affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (HSM) published a communique celebrating the recent graduation ceremony held for students in its Shari'a Institute For Higher Studies.

Grand Mufti Of Pakistani Kashmir Ravees Khan Ayyubi: 'Kashmir's Freedom Is Not Possible Without Jihad'; 'Kashmir Will Be Liberated Not By Freeing Hindu War Prisoners, But By Binding Them In Chains'

Speaking in the town of Mirpur in Pakistani Kashmir, extremist cleric Ravees Khan Ayyubi criticized the Pakistani government for freeing the captured Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, whose aircraft was downed by Pakistan.

Jaish-e-Muhammad Emir Masood Azhar Rejects Indian Media Reports Of His Death, Maintains Silence On Indian Airstrike In Balakot

In his column in the March 8-14, 2019 issue of the jihadi weekly Haftroza Al-Qalam, Maulana Masood Azhar, the emir of the Pakistani jihadi organization Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), rejected Indian media reports of his death.

Urdu Daily: At Doha Talks, U.S. And Afghan Taliban Agree On Definition Of Terrorism To The Benefit Of The Taliban And Kashmiri Groups

On March 13, 2019, a report in the Pakistani daily Roznama Ummat, which is close to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban organization), revealed the key points agreed on during the latest round of the U.S.-Taliban talks, which ended in Doha on March 12, 2019.

Afghan Taliban Statement Insists That Talks With U.S. In Qatar Are Only About The American Exit From Afghanistan

On March 8, 2019, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban organization) issued a statement reiterating their position that the ongoing talks with the United States are only about the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.