ISIS Releases Audio Recording Featuring Group's Spokesman Abu Al-Hassan Al-Muhajir Calling On Supporters To Avenge Killing Of Muslims In New Zealand

March 18, 2019


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

