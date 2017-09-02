Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Supporters, Students Of Pro-ISIS Sheikh Abdullah Al-Faisal React To His Indictment; Sheikh Communicated With Followers Through Paltalk, WhatsApp

On August 25, 2017, the Jamaican pro-Islamic State (ISIS) cleric Sheikh Abdullah Al-Faisal was indicted on charges of recruiting would-be terrorists in New York, and then arrested in Kingston, Jamaica.

EXCLUSIVE: Portland, Oregon, Couple Married By Recently Indicted Pro-ISIS Cleric Abdullah Al-Faisal Create Facebook Group To Defend Him

An American couple who appear to reside in Portland, Oregon, claim to have been married by the Jamaican pro-Islamic State (ISIS) cleric, Abdullah Al-Faisal, who was indicted on August 25, 2017, on charges of recruiting would-be terrorists.

EXCLUSIVE: Washington State Convert Claims He Was Jailed In A Cairo Prison, Supports Extremist Clerics Suleiman Anwar, Abdullah Al-Faisal On Facebook

A convert to Islam on Facebook, whose profile indicates he resides in Kent, Washington, is a strong advocate for the Maryland-based extremist cleric Suleiman Anwar and for the recently indicted Jamaican sheikh, Abdullah Al-Faisal.

EXCLUSIVE: Imam Of Islamic Jurisprudence Center In Clarksburg, Maryland, Endorsed ISIS On Facebook And Continues To Promote Extremist Views

The head of the Islamic Jurisprudence Center in Clarksburg, Maryland, some 30 miles outside Washington, D.C., has for several years been circulating extremist teachings on Facebook.

EXCLUSIVE: Swedish Convert Whose Daughter Was Placed In Foster Care Continues To Espouse Extremist Views: 'The Government Took My Daughter And Put Her In A Kafir Family'

A Swedish convert to Islam on Facebook appears to have a few children. However, she recently had one daughter taken away from her by the Swedish government and placed into foster care. Despite this, Fatimah Shams continues to espouse extremist views on her Facebook account. It is worth noting that she is also part of a large pro-Islamic State (ISIS) clique on the social media platform.

ISIS News Agency A'maq: Suicide Commando Fighters Stormed U.S. Base In Al-Shadadi, Syria

A communique released August 27, 2017 by ISIS' official news agency A'maq cited "internal security sources" as saying that ISIS suicide commando fighters attacked a U.S. base in the city of Al-Shadadi near Al-Hasake in Syria.

ISIS Hama Video Documents Attacks Against Alawite, ‎Ismaili Towns; Russian-Speaking Fighter Promises To ‎Destroy All Russian Military Sent To Syria

On August 30, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Hama province released a 19-minute video documenting different attacks against the Syrian military and the shelling of Alawite- and Ismaili-majority towns around Al-Salamiyah in eastern rural Hama, Syria.

ISIS Claims Brussels Knife Attack

On August 26, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the knifing attack against Belgian soldiers in Brussels the day before.

Brussels Stabbing Attack: ISIS Supporters Express Satisfaction and Promise More Terror In The West

Following the report by the A'maq news agency that the perpetrator of the stabbing attack in Brussels on August 26, 2017, was "one of the soldiers of the Islamic State," supporters of ISIS expressed great satisfaction and threatened that Belgium and other Western states would experience additional attacks in the near future.

Article Penned Two Days After Barcelona Attack And Published By Pro-ISIS Al-Wafa' Media Group States: In Spain, The Mujahideen Have Begun The Process Of Crushing The Crusaders And Returning The Land Of Andalusia To The Muslims

On August 28, 2017, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media organization Al-Wafa' published an article titled "Andalusia and the Caliphate" by one Zanubiya Al-Khorasaniya, which was dated August 19, two days after the August 17, 2017 Barcelona attacks.

ISIS 'Al-Naba' Weekly Says Barcelona Attacks Due To Spain's Participation In Anti-ISIS Coalition, Features Poster Detailing Attacks Against Backdrop Of Sagrada Familia Basilica In Blood Red

Issue 95 of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly Al-Naba', published August 24, 2017 on the Nasher News Agency Telegram channel, focused, inter alia, on the August 17 Barcelona attacks and featured a poster with a summary of the events against the backdrop of Barcelona's Sagrada Familia basilica in red amid splashes of blood.

ISIS Al-Khayr Video Praises Spain, Russia Attacks; Appeals ‎To Muslims In West To Seize The Opportunity Of Eid Al-‎Adha And Carry Out Attacks Against Jews And Christians ‎

On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, which began today (August 31, 2017), the Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Khayr Province released a video calling upon Muslims living in the West to use the two-day Eid celebrations to carry out attacks in their respective countries against Jews and Christians.

Article In ISIS Weekly Al-Naba' Threatens Spain, 'Countries Of Unbelief' With More Large-Scale Operations

On August 24, 2017, Issue 95 of Al-Naba', the weekly newspaper of the Islamic State (ISIS), was released on multiple pro-ISIS Twitter accounts and Telegram channels.

ISIS Sermon In French On Al-Bayan Online Radio: Seek And Desire Martyrdom In The Fight Against Allah's Enemies

On August 29, 2017, the official Islamic State (ISIS) online radio station Al-Bayan released a new ISIS religious lecture in French.

Al-Kifah Media: A New Jihadi Label Dedicated To Translating Al-Qaeda Material To French

On August 20, 2017 the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Global Islamic Media Front (GIMF) announced the foundation of a new media company, Al-Kifah Media, dedicated to translating Al-Qaeda material from Arabic to French, and also gave a link to the new company's Telegram account.

Pro-ISIS Tamil-Language Public Facebook Group Popular With Sri Lankans Has Over 2,500 Members

A pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Tamil-language public Facebook group that primarily has Sri Lankan members is very active.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Police Stabbing Attack In Dagestan

On August 28, 2017, A'maq, the news agency of the Islamic State (ISIS), reported that the two perpetrators of today's stabbing attack in Kaspiysk, Dagestan, that killed one policeman and wounded another, were "soldiers of the Islamic State."

ISIS Al-Furat Video Features Fighters In Anti-Tank Guided ‎Missile Training, Raid On Syrian Army And 'Iranian ‎Militias'

On August 28, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Furat province released a video documenting the group's August 23 attack on a barracks used by the Syrian military and "Iranian militias" in the Wadi Al-Wa'er area in the Syrian Desert.

ISIS Supporter Celebrates Killing Of Russian Soldiers

After ISIS in Hama, Syria, reported that the organization had repelled an attack by the Syrian and Russian soldiers on the village of Mushayrifa, southeast of Uqayribat, and that during the battle ISIS had killed several Syrian soldiers as well as two Russians, an ISIS supporter circulated a poster celebrating the death of the two Russian soldiers.

Pro-ISIS Media Foundation Poster Advises Would-Be Attackers Where To Stab Jews: Carotid, Brachial, Femoral Arteries

On August 29, 2017, Al-Yaqeen, a pro-ISIS media foundation published a poster with illustrations showing those attacking Jews how to target the critical arteries in different areas of their bodies.

Al-Qaeda-Affiliated 'Group For Supporting Islam And ‎Muslims' (GSIM) Video Documents Attack On Malian ‎Military Near Timbuktu ‎

On August 28, 2017, the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Group for Supporting Islam and Muslims (GSIM) released a video documenting the group's attack on a Malian military barracks in the town of Bintagoungou, east of Timbuktu.

Of Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Magazine Calls For Muslims To Prepare For Future Jihad Against China

On August 29, 2017, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) released Issue 21 of its Arabic-language online magazine Turkestan Al-Islamiyyah ("Islamic Turkestan").

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Warns Followers About Non-‎Official TIP Channels, Lists Six Official Telegram Channels

On August 28, 2017, an official Telegram channel of the Uyghur jihadi group Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) published a notice about non-official TIP channels that are using the group's name.

Commander Of Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) In Khorasan Orders Turkestani Fighters To Prepare For Jihad Against China In East Turkestan

On August 29, 2017, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) released Issue 21 of its Arabic-language online magazine Turkestan Al-Islamiyyah ("Islamic Turkestan").

In Eid Al-Adha Message, Taliban Leader Haibatullah Akhunzada Advocates Shared Power And Says: 'The Main Obstacle In The Way Of Peace Is The [American] Occupation'

Given below is the full text of the message released by Haibatullah Akhunzada, the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization in Afghanistan).