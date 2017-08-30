Issue 21 Of Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Magazine Calls For Muslims To Prepare For Future Jihad Against China

On August 29, 2017, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) released Issue 21 of its Arabic-language online magazine Turkestan Al-Islamiyyah ("Islamic Turkestan"). The magazine is aimed at raising awareness among Arabic speakers and to recruit militants about TIP's jihadi activity in Afghanistan and against China. This issue of the magazine focuses on presenting the oppression of the Muslims in East Turkestan and in Myanmar, and includes a call for the mujahideen fighting in Syria to prepare for the future jihad in East Turkestan against China.

Cover of Issue 21 of Turkestan Al-Islamiyyah magazine.

The magazine was released on TIP's Telegram channel "Voice of Islam," as were previous issues, and distributed on several pro-Al-Qaeda channels.[1] MEMRI JTTM will provide translations from the main items of the issue in the coming days.

The following is a review of the main articles from the issue.

Editorial: "The Great Conspiracy In The Levant"

The editorial, titled "The Great Conspiracy In The Levant," presents the Syrian conflict as a Christian and Jewish religious war against Islam in order to prevent their ultimate demise.

China's Oppression Of The Uyghurs

An article by a TIP fighter named Abu Jundallah tells of the abuses and injustices that the author suffered at the hands of the Chinese government. Other articles include reports on the situation and plight of the Uyghur people in East Turkestan. The issue also includes reports on the terror activity of the Uyghur fighters against Chinese authorities.

Message To TIP In Syria: Prepare For The future Jihad Against China

An article by Sheikh 'Abd Al-Haqq, TIP commander in Khorasan (Afghan region), calls for the mujahideen fighting alongside the TIP in Syria to prepare for the future jihad in East Turkestan against China.

War Against Christians

An article by Abu 'Abdallah Al-Maghribi discusses the history of the crimes and plots of the "Crusader church" against Islam and the Muslims. It urges Muslims to prepare for an attack on their Christian enemies in Palestine, Afghanistan, Somalia, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Libya, Tunisia, Sudan, southern Algeria, Mali, Burma, southern Philippines, East Turkistan, Chechnya, Central Africa, Pakistan, Kashmir, and Bangladesh.

Hani Al-Sibai On The Plight Of The Rohingya People And Uyghur Students In Egypt

The issue includes two articles by Egyptian Islamic scholar Hani Muhammad Yusuf Al-Sibai, who was a member of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad and now resides in London. The first article is about the plight of the Rohingya people who are suffering under the Myanmar government. The second concerns the persecution of Uyghur students by the government in Egypt.

Archival And Other Material

The issue also includes several archival articles by major jihadi figures such as Abdallah Azzam, Abu Yahya Al-Libi, and Abu Mus'ab Al-Suri, as well as news reports and posters promoting TIP media releases. Another article presents the biography of a TIP martyr, Abu Rida Al-Ansari, who was killed on May 22, 2015, in the city of Jisr Al-Shughur in the countryside of Idlib, Syria.