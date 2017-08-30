Pro-ISIS Media Foundation Poster Advises Would-Be Attackers Where To Stab Jews: Carotid, Brachial, Femoral Arteries

On August 29, 2017, Al-Yaqeen, a pro-ISIS media foundation published a poster with illustrations showing those attacking Jews how to target the critical arteries in different areas of their bodies.

The poster, titled "Critical Areas to Stab the Jews," which was published on multiple pro-ISIS Telegram channels, also used the hashtag "Slaughtering of Jews."

According to the poster, these arteries are: the carotid, the subclavian, the brachial, the axillary, and the femoral.

Source: Telegram/YageenMedia, August 29, 2017.