Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Shabab Deputy Leader Calls For Attacks On US, British Interests Worldwide

On June 14, 2017, Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen's radio station, Andalus, released a first-ever audio message by the organization's second-in-command, Mahad Warsame, a.k.a Abu 'Abd Al-Rahman. The 19-minute message in Somali, titled "Victory Will Come with Patience," focuses on the role of the American and British forces in Somalia.

Unconfirmed Report Identifies Abu Hamza Al-Amriki As ‎ISIS Military Commander In Raqqa

According to a June 15, 2017 post on the Telegram channel A'skari Al-Sham ("Soldier of Syria"), which covers military affairs in Syria, the Islamic State (ISIS) military commander in Raqqa is Abu Hamza Al-Amriki. The post, the authenticity of which could not be verified, describes Al-Amriki ("The American") as a competent and experienced military commander without revealing any further information about him.

EXCLUSIVE: American ISIS Supporters On Facebook Discuss Virginia ISIS Recruit Who Left Islamic State

On June 8, 2017, two American ISIS supporters commented on a June 6 Washington Post report titled "What Life Inside The Islamic State Looks Like For Recruits." The report chronicles the exploits of Mohamad Jamal Khewis, a Virginia man who according to the article left for Syria in December 2015, after communicating with ISIS facilitators on Twitter.

EXCLUSIVE: Polish ISIS Supporter Encourages Attacks In Poland, Europe On Telegram

On June 12, 2017, a Telegram user engaged with other members of a chat group on Telegram and discussed attack methods and encouraged attacks in Poland, claiming that the nation's security is weak.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Sympathizers Condemn UK Imams On Facebook For Refusing To Conduct Funerals For London, Manchester Attackers

On May 22, 2017, a suicide attacker blew himself up at the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert. ISIS claimed the attack the following day. On June 3, 2017, three men carried out a vehicular and knife attack on London Bridge and the nearby Borough Market, on behalf of the Islamic State. Following these two attacks, it was reported that imams were unwilling to conduct perform janazah, the Islamic funeral service, for these four individuals. ISIS sympathizers on Facebook were critical of these imams for to bury the attackers.

ISIS Spokesman Urges Muslims In U.S., Europe, Russia, Australia To Carry Out Attacks, Commends ISIS Operations In Iran, Philippines

On June 12, 2017, Al-Furqan, one of the leading media foundations of the Islamic State (ISIS), released an audio statement featuring the group's spokesman Abu Al-Hassan Al-Muhajir urging Muslims living in Europe, the U.S, Russia, and Australia to carry out attacks.

ISIS Supporters Publish Poster Threatening London, Washington DC

A group of pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media activists, published a poster showing an ISIS fighter looking at the London Bridge and at the Capitol in Washington, DC with an ISIS banner flying over it. An English caption conveys the treatening message: "The blood of the Muslims that have [sic] been shed in the Wilayas [provinces] of the Islamic State due to the Jewish and Crusader bombardment will be paid back doubles by the soldiers of the Islamic State and its supporters inshallah."

Jihadi Social Media Review – (JSM-AR): El Salvadoran ISIS Supporter Discusses Bombmaking, Throat Cutting On Facebook

Platform: Facebook

Type of account: ISIS sympathizer

Additional Information: According to his profile, he is from San Salvador, El Salvador. He is Facebook friends with other ISIS supporters such as Abdullah Sabr, from Colorado and Hanifah Nusrat Ul Islam from Trinidad.

Sharing of jihadi content: He posted an official ISIS video, and discussed bombmaking and throat cutting in several Facebook posts.

Jihadi Social Media Account Review-(JSM-AR): Pakistani National In Vienna Supports ISIS On Facebook

Platform: Facebook

Type of account: ISIS supporter

Additional information: According to his profile, he is originally from Swat, Pakistan and obtained his bachelor's degree in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from the University of Swat. His Facebook profile shows that he began his studies in psycholinguistics at the University of Vienna in 2008, and graduated with a Ph.D. in 2012.

Sharing of jihadi content: He shared an audio message by the late ISIS spokesman Muhammad Al-'Adnani, "Your Lord Is Ever Watchful," which advocates the killing of Westerners. He also shared what appears to be an original poem praising the Islamic State.

Jihadi Social Media Account Review-(JSM-AR): Woman In Japan Supports ISIS On Facebook

Platform: Facebook

Type of account: ISIS supporter

Tehran Attackers Threaten Iran In Video, Call Upon Sunnis ‎In Iran To Join Their Ranks, Call Shi'ites 'The Head Of The ‎Snake' ‎

On June 8, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) news agency A'maq released a four-minute video message by the June 7 Tehran attackers urging Sunnis in Iran to join the ranks of ISIS, support ISIS with money and men, and join the jihad against the Shi'ites. The speaker in the video notes that the Tehran attackers were members of the first ISIS "brigade" (i.e. cell) to operate in the country, but promises that this brigade will not be the last. He also threatens Saudi Arabia, saying it is next on ISIS's target list.

ISIS Video Documents Execution Of Christians In ‎Philippines

On June 12, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) news agency A'maq released a video documenting the execution of Christians near the southern Philippine city of Marawi. Parts of Marawi were taken over by ISIS militants several weeks ago, and since then the Philippines military has been battling to regain control of the city, while ISIS has been leveraging its takeover to highlight its war against yet another "Crusader" enemy.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Two 'Martyrdom' Operations In Karbala And Babil, Iraq

On June 9, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Al-Janoub province, Iraq released a statement claiming responsibility for two suicide attacks against "polytheist Shi'ites" in Karbala and a gathering of "apostates" in Babil. The two attacks killed about 30 people and wounded dozens more.

ISIS Media Bodies, Supporters Promote New San ‎Francisco-Based Social Media Platform 'Baaz,' Begin ‎Opening Accounts On It

In the last several days, Islamic State (ISIS) media bodies and supporters have begun promoting their accounts on the San Francisco-based social media platform Baaz.

Pro-ISIS Media Foundation 'Yaqeen Media' Releases Poster Boasting Of Islamic State's Accomplishments

On June 11, 2017, the pro-ISIS Yaqeen Media Foundation released a poster boasting of the Islamic State's philanthropic, military, media, and religious accomplishments. The poster is divided into six categories: "Da'wah" [preaching] & Shariah," "Geography & Land," "Security Operations," "Zakat [charity]& Economics," "Jihad," and "Media." The Yaqeen Media poster was released on Telegram in various languages, including French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, and Turkish. The "Dawah & Shariah" section reads: "129,980 Shari'ah courses & lessons were given (77,780 in Iraq; 52,00 in Syria]; 8,430 Da'wa tents, 9,230 Mosques built and renovated."

ISIS Supporter Posts Advice On Keeping Facebook, Twitter From Closing Down Accounts

A message posted on the Hqibat Al-Munasir Telegram account and reposted June 15 on the Al-Dawla Al-Islamiyya account advises ISIS supporters on Facebook and Twitter on how to keep the networks from shutting down their accounts. The author of the message stresses that his advice is based on practical experience working for ISIS and posting on social media, not merely on rumors he has heard.

ISIS Supporters Warn About Fake ISIS Accounts On Social Networks

Telegram accounts identified with the Islamic State posted a message warning about fake social media accounts of ISIS fighters and reports from fake ISIS sources, and urging readers to rely only on information posted by the organization's official media outlets.

ISIS Announces New Domain Name For Its Radio Broadcast

On June 15, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) announced a new domain name for its online radio network Al-Bayan.

AQAP Commander Batarfi Condemns U.S. For Adding Muslims In Recent Terror List, Urges Scholars To Encourage Muslims To Wage Jihad

On June 15, 2017, Al-Malahem, the media arm of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), released a video featuring the group's senior commander Khaled Batarfi condemning the U.S. for adding names of Muslim scholars, preachers, and groups to its terror list. In the video titled "The Mask Has Fallen," which was posted in multiple pro-AQ Telegram channels and Twitter accounts, Batarfi also urged Muslim scholars and preachers to support and encourage Muslims to wage jihad and stand against the "crusaders" and their campaign against Islam, the mujahideen, and Muslims.

AQAP Commander Batarfi Condemns Trump's Visit To Saudi Arabia, Reiterates Calls For Muslims To Fight Against US

On June 11, 2017, Al-Malahem, the media arm of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), released a video featuring the group's senior commander Khaled Batarfi, who condemned Saudi Arabia for hosting U.S. President Donald Trump and reiterated calls for Muslims to fight against the U.S.

In New Message, Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri ‎Appeals To Muslims For Unity, Reminds Them Of Their ‎Individual Duty Of Jihad Against Their Enemies

On June 9, 2017, Al-Qaeda media wing Al-Sahab released an audio recording by the group's leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri, in which he appeals for unity among Muslims, saying that they are all part of a single and undivided ummah (nation), while reminding them of their individual obligation of jihad against their various enemies.

Military Training Course For "Cubs" In Syria

In a video posted on the Internet on June 7, teenagers are seen undergoing military training with rifles and live fire in an apparently Al-Qaeda-affiliated training camp in Syria. Their commanders say that the goal is to prepare the "cubs" militarily and mentally, and the "cubs" are shown firing Kalashnikovs and missiles. One youngster says that they will "restore the Caliphate and crush the ranks of the Crusaders and their agents from the apostates," and the children chant: "May Allah salute the soldiers of Osama."

Al-Shabab Spokesman To Kenya: Withdraw From Somalia Or Face Perpetual War

On June 12, 2017, Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen's media arm, Al-Kataib Foundation for Media Productions, released the second part of the video titled "An Analysis of Events: A Message to the Kuffar in Kenya" featuring a speech by Al-Shabab spokesman Ali Mahmoud Rage. This 16-minute video is subtitled in English.

Previously Unseen Photos Of Slain Al-Qaeda Leaders Posted Online

On June 12, 2017, an Al-Qaeda supporter online uploaded a series of hitherto unpublished photos of slain Al-Qaeda Central leaders.

TIP Releases Photos Showing Destruction of a Syrian Army Vehicle With A Guided Missile

On June 9, 2017, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) posted in its telegram channel, a pictorial report in which it shows one of its fighters firing an anti-tank guided missile from his position in Jabal Al-Akrad in Al-Lattakiyya countryside at a Syrian army ZIL vehicle and destroying it.