Boston Imam Abdullah Faaruuq Asserts In Sermons: 'This Is The Land Of The Coward And The Home Of The Slave'; 'Without Islam, America Will Meet Its Demise'

In sermons in late 2016 and early 2017 at the Mosque for the Praising of Allah (Mosque Praise Allah) in Roxbury, Massachusetts – "Boston's Oldest Continually Operating Masjid," according to its website[1] – Imam Abdullah Faaruuq asserted that American leaders have "the wrong system... following the ways of men" because "everything that Allah told us is forbidden, they permit – homosexuality, gay marriage, marijuana, alcohol, prostitution."

He went on to invite President Trump and Hillary Clinton to "submit to the will of God" and become Muslim. Referencing the "Appeal to the Great Spirit" statue at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, which depicts an Indian mounted on a horse looking heavenward with his arms widespread in, he said, "supplication to Allah," he added, "This is the land of the coward and the home of the slave... Islam is America's future" and that without Islam "America will meet its demise." He concluded: "Submit to the will of God, or this country will fail... America, be Muslim, and open the doors of this nation." \

Faaruuq, a former Northeastern University chaplain,[2] has made headlines because of his controversial sermons and the Boston-area terror suspects attending them. One such worshiper at the Mosque for the Praising of Allah was Usaamah Rahim, a terror suspect killed as he brandished a knife at police as he allegedly sought to behead them.[3] Rahim's family worshiped at the mosque and referred to Faaruuq as a "close friend"; [4] Faaruuq condemned the police killing of Rahim as "reckless" and "dangerous."[5]

Faaruuq has delivered sermons at a Cambridge mosque operated by the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center (ISBCC) and at the ISBCC itself. Several convicted terrorists reportedly worshipped at the Cambridge mosque – among them Boston Marathon bombers Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, as well as Aafia Siddiqui, who plotted a chemical attack on New York City, and Tarek Mehanna, sentenced in 2012 to 17 years in prison for conspiring to aid Al-Qaeda.[6] Faaruuq publicly defended Siddiqui and Tarek Mehanna; he was active in a movement seeking to free them, and called on Boston Muslims to defend Siddiqui because "after they're finished with Aafia, they're gonna come to your door." As a result, he was dismissed from his position as Northeastern University chaplain.[7] An ISBCC founder, Abduraham Alamoudi, was sentenced in 2004 to 23 years in prison for his role in a plot to kill Saudi royal officials; he too allegedly worshipped at the Cambridge mosque.[8] A 2010 video of Faaruuq preaching at the ISBCC showed him exhorting worshipers to "grab onto the rope, grab onto the typewriter, grab onto the shovel, grab onto the gun and the sword."[9]

Nevertheless, a December 2016 titled "Out of Many, One," billed as "an interfaith call for dignity and diligence with Senator Elizabeth Warren and [Boston] Mayor Marty Walsh" and sponsored by the Greater Boston Interfaith Organization, was held at the ISBCC.[10] Additionally, in 2009, the Mosque for the Praising of Allah was part of the Pluralism Project through Harvard University.[11]

Faaruuq also asserted, in 2015, that ISIS was not created by Islamic teachings, but rather by America.[12] Many sermons by Faaruuq are available on YouTube.[13]

Statue At Museum Of Fine Arts Is "Supplication To Allah"; "This Is The Land Of The Coward And The Home Of The Slave... Islam Is America's Future" – Without It, "America Will Meet Its Demise" – February 24, 2017

To view this clip, click above or here.

Imam Abdullah Faaruuq: "The natives of this land, people who are indigenous to this land, will never think of America as great until you Europeans either act right or go home. One or the other. Either straighten this country up so that it can be great, and know that it's always going to be inclusive of the faces I have in front of me now, and everybody who wants to submit to the will of God, because this is, first of all, God's land. The natives that belonged to this land, if anybody belongs to it, they would tell you that there's a great spirit. There's even a statue outside the Museum of Fine Arts of a native upon a horse with his arms like this, like he's supplicating to Allah. I think it's by Dallin, the sculptor, and it's called 'Appeal to the Great Spirit.' What is that? Supplication to Allah. Calling upon God Almighty to send the European home, probably. Go back where you came from, because you've done nothing but cause hell in this country and all over the world. You can hear me, America, you know you've done it. This is not the land of the free and the home of the brave. This is the land of the coward and the home of the slave.

[...]

"Islam is America's future. Without Islam America will meet its demise. Islam means submission to the will of God. This is one nation, under God. I believe that even if you lied about 'we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,' and you never believed that, and you didn't consider your fellow men as being equal or fair. You're a bunch of cowards because you don't want to get on the basketball courts with us, because we'll whip you. You don't want to let us on the baseball field because we'll whip you. You don't want to let us in the board rooms because we'll whip you, or at least give you a run for your money.

[...]

"You're outnumbered and you're afraid that even your women might love some of the people who say that they're Muslim, or people of color. Don't be afraid. We're all human beings. What's wrong with you? I'm asking you, you sick Americans, what's wrong with you? Not all of America, there are plenty of white people who are just as good as any other person. Wonderful people. There are many Asians, wonderful. There's even some of you black people, and brown people, some of you are wonderful. Wonderful is what we aspire to be. And how do you become wonderful? Submit to the will of God, or this country will fail. The world will fail if you keep on marginalizing and hurting the little people, who are looking just for a chance for life. Stop alienating, and be Muslim. I advise you, America, be Muslim, and open the doors of this nation. Even you people who say that you're Muslim, be Muslim, submit to the will of God. This is the answer."

American Leaders Have "The Wrong System... Following The Ways Of Men" Because "Everything That Allah Told Us Is Forbidden, They Permit – Homosexuality, Gay Marriage, Marijuana, Alcohol, Prostitution" – November 21, 2016

To view this clip, click above or here.

Imam Abdullah Faaruuq: "If you're Arab, black, white, whatever the case is, all humanity can be saved by this message. But you can't wait for Jesus to save you. You can't wait for Trump to make changes. You couldn't wait for Obama to make changes. The change is in your hands.

[...]

"If you believe Obama, if you believe Trump or Hillary, or anybody else, Bush, any one of them, you're a fool. Why? Because even if they have the best intention, they've got the wrong system. They don't have the system of truth, so they're following the ways of men. Everything that Allah told us is forbidden, they permit. Homosexuality, gay marriage, marijuana, alcohol, prostitution... Everything that God has said 'don't do,' they do, and then they legalize it.

[...]

"I don't care who's supposed to be running the show now. I'm inviting Mr. Trump to be Muslim. Submit to the will of God, Mr. Trump. Hillary, I know you lost, but I want you to be Muslim, too. I want you to submit to the will of God, that's all it means. Don't keep on doing your own thing or you're going to find yourself in terrible loss, in a lost state. You're soon to meet your demise, Mr. Trump, you're the same age I am, 70 years old. You're going pretty soon. Don't think about these last few years of glory. Cancer's going to come and get you, or one of them other diseases. If not, a heart attack. It's going to get us all, so I'm not threatening anybody, I'm just telling you the facts of life. You're soon out of here. You, Hillary, you're soon gone, so get ready to meet your Lord."

[1] Mosquepraiseallah.org/index.html, accessed October 26, 2018.

[4] Foxnews.com/us/boston-imam-denies-radicalizing-faithful-despite-video-of-fiery-sermons June 13, 2015, Nbcnews.com/news/us-news/usaamah-rahim-killed-boston-police-was-plotting-behead-activist-sources-n36943t, June 3, 2018.

[7] Foxnews.com/us/boston-imam-denies-radicalizing-faithful-despite-video-of-fiery-sermons, June 13, 2015; Prnewswire.com/news-releases/interfaith-group-applauds-northeastern-universitys-decision-to-remove-imam-abdullah-faaruuq-171213351.html, September 25, 2012; Peaceandtolerance.org/2014/02/26/northeastern-us-muslim-chaplain-removed-after-video-exposes-support-for-terrorists, September 28, 2012.

[8] Foxnews.com/us/boston-imam-denies-radicalizing-faithful-despite-video-of-fiery-sermons, June 13, 2015; Foxnews.com/us/controversial-islamic-center-hosts-interfaith-call-for-peace-despite-terror-ties December 10, 2016.

[10] Masspeaceaction.org/event/out-of-many-one; Facebook.com/events/955798111231602/, December 11, 2016; Foxnews.com/us/controversial-islamic-center-hosts-interfaith-call-for-peace-despite-terror-ties, December 10, 2016.

[11] Pluralism.org/profile/mosque-for-the-praising-of-allah/, 2009.