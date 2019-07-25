Article On Muslim Brotherhood Party Website: Al-Sisi Destroying Egypt In Accordance With Jewish Bible

The Freedom and Justice Party, the political branch of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood (MB), recently posted on its website an antisemitic article by journalist Sayyed Tawakkul, formerly a commentator on the Qatari Al-Jazeera channel and currently on the MB-affiliated Mekameleen TV. In the article, titled "Whoever Thinks Al-Sisi Is Failing Should Peruse the Bible of the Jews," Tawakkul accuses Egyptian President 'Abd Al-Fattah Al-Sisi of destroying Egypt in accordance with a plan "that has been set out in the Jewish Bible for over 3,000 years." He explains that an examination of the policy of Al-Sisi, whom he dubs "General Israel," reveals that he is operating according to what is written in the Bible, specifically in the Book of Isaiah. It should be noted that this theme of calling Al-Sisi a Jew and accusing him of serving Israel joins other antisemitic themes which occasionally feature on the MB media, as well as on the media in Qatar, which supports the MB, and especially on Al-Jazeera.[1]

The following are translated excerpts from Tawakkul's article:[2]



Sayyed Tawakkul on Al-Jazeera (Source: Youtube.com, February 28, 2014)



Image accompanying Tawakkul's article: "Whoever Thinks Al-Sisi Is Failing Should Peruse the Bible of the Jews"

"The Impudent Al-Sisi Has A Most Ancient Presidential Plan, That Has Been Set Out In The Jewish Bible For Over 3,000 Years"

"The devastation that has reigned for the past six years [since Al-Sisi's] coup against [former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi] proves that the impudent Al-Sisi has a most ancient presidential plan, that has been set out in the Jewish Bible for over 3,000 years. The following verse appears in one of the books of the Jews, in chapter 19 [Isaiah 19: 5-8]: 'The waters of the River [Nile] will dry up, and the riverbed will be parched and dry.The canals will stink; the streams of Egypt will dwindle and dry up. The reeds and rushes will wither,also the plants along the Nile, at the mouth of the river. Every sown field along the Nile will become parched, will blow away and be no more.The fishermen will groan and lament, all who cast hooks into the Nile; those who throw nets on the water will pine away.' Is that not what Balaha [a derogatory name for Al-Sisi][3] is doing in Egypt[?]…

"It is as if the books of the Bible… describe the destruction of Egypt and the looting of its treasures by the oppressive general who has taken control of it, who is depicted in the Bible as a villain who steals all of [Egypt's] bounty and its treasures of gold and silver. The current situation in Egypt is that a handful of oppressive generals and corrupt tyrants have plundered Egypt's treasures and sold them.

"Let us now analyze the important clauses and verses of the Jewish-Biblical presidential plan of the impudent Al-Sisi. Let's begin, [following] the order in which the information appears in the Bible, in one of the texts written by the rabbis against Egypt, which says: 'And I will set the Egyptians against the Egyptians: and they shall fight every one against his brother, and every one against his neighbor; city against city, kingdom against kingdom' [Isaiah 19:2]. Does this text not refer to the provocative mobilization of the media [loyal to Al-Sisi] and to [its] ongoing incitement against those loyal to Islam and against the secular opposition? Does [this text] not relate to the severe political polarization, to the division which prevails in the Egyptian street, and to the internal war in all the cities of Egypt to which [Al-Sisi] will yet lead us, as is happening now in the Sinai area [?]…

"Another text written by the Jewish religious scholars in which they attack Egypt reads: '… And the heart of Egypt will melt in its midst' [Isaiah 19:1]. This sentence clearly implies that the immense human, economic, and military resources of Egypt will be wasted and consumed by internal conflict… and not [invested] in the struggle against the external Jewish enemy…"